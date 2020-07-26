Monday, july 27
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann - July 2020
1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block - #371 Eric Jay Dolin
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On The Waterfront
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News - #428
9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News #428
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On The Waterfront
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka - Ron Straka
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 14, 2020
Noon: Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber of Commerce Weekly Check In
2 p.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
6 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
8 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board - July 16, 2020
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
5 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
tuesday, july 28
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: On The Waterfront
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: On The Waterfront
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: TownGreen 2025- Climate Crisis Solutions- Ken Kimmell
“Lessons from the COVID Crisis for the Climate Crisis”
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber of Commerce Weekly Check In
11 a.m.: - GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee
5 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 14, 2020
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
6 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
wednesday, july 29
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On The Waterfront
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On The Waterfront
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- I A.m.: More
7:30 p.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars
8:30 p.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
10 p.m.: Let the People Pick the President- Interview with author Jesse Wegman
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 p.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee
Noon: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
9:30 a.m.: New Englanders
10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
10:30 a.m.: Eckankar
11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible
Noon: MA House of Representatives Session
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, july 30
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: On The Waterfront
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley - Terry Del Percio
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: On The Waterfront
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Rockport Planning Board - July 16, 2020
2 p.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
5 p.m.: Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber of Commerce Weekly Check In
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen
3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4:30 p.m.: Eckankar
5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
5:30 p.m.: New Englanders
6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
7:30 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
friday, july 31
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
1:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On The Waterfront
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:30 a.m.: Climate + the Arts
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On The Waterfront
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
5 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
saturday, aug. 1
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: On The Waterfront
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: On The Waterfront
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee
Noon: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 14, 2020
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 14, 2020
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee
Noon: MA House of Representatives Session
5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
sunday, aug. 2
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On The Waterfront
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On The Waterfront
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230 - Greenheads
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Kathy Coakley
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
Noon: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board - July 16, 2020
6 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 67
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
* Schedule subject to change
Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org