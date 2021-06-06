monday, june 7

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #380 Barbara Boudreau

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray

5 p.m.: Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, June 8

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #380 Barbara Boudreau

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, June 9

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack 222

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block 380 Barbara Boudreau

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #222

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, June 10

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #381 Sandra Williams

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Friday, June 11

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #381 Sandra Williams

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, June 12

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #222

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block 381 Sandra Williams

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #222

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Education

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Sunday, June 13

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #381 Sandra Williams

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

*schedule is subject to change, please go to 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule*

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you