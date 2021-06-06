monday, june 7
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
8 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #380 Barbara Boudreau
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray
5 p.m.: Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11
10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Tuesday, June 8
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #380 Barbara Boudreau
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Wednesday, June 9
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack 222
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block 380 Barbara Boudreau
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray
11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #222
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, June 10
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #381 Sandra Williams
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Friday, June 11
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
8 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #381 Sandra Williams
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11
10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Saturday, June 12
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #222
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block 381 Sandra Williams
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray
11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #222
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Education
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Sunday, June 13
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 3
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock (Ep 13)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 11
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 8-13
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Adin Murray
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #381 Sandra Williams
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 1)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —St. Peter’s Fiesta
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
*schedule is subject to change, please go to 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule*