Sunday, March 21
Channel 12
Noon: Democracy Now! - Friday, March 19
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — COVID Memorial Program
2, 2:20 and 2:40 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — The Atlantic Path
3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
3:10 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!
4:01 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
4:04 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
4:30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
5:03 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
5:30 and 5:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, March 19)
6 p.m.: Smart Boating #236
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
6:35 p.m.: The Color of Light — Who Was Helen Stein
6:40 p.m.: The Color of Light — Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth
6:47 p.m.: The Color of Light — Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist
6:51 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
8:05 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
9 p.m.: The Safe Social Media Forum — SRO_Gaming on Online Safety
10 p.m.: Local Life_Beth Williams
10:14 p.m.: Local Life-Jackie de Falco
10:20 p.m.: Bubble Factory Final-1
10:25 p.m.: The Local Life - Chris Williams Sculpture
10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, March 19)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
Channel 20
Noon: Manchester Selectmen — March 4 (40B Public Workshop)
1:48 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — March 10
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, March 19)
7:15 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, March 19)
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
7:35 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
7:40 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
7:45 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
7:50 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
7:55 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
8 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — March 9.
Channel 67
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — St. Patrick’s Day (John Hicks)
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1
3:30 p.m.: Good News- Matthew Brima Part 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — March 14
5:02 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — March 14
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — March 15
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Monday, March 22
Channel 12
Midnight and 1 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating #237
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
4:05 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project- Jodi Betsy Kelly
5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1
6:01 and 6:15 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, March 22)
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
8:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)
9:14 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
9:33 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10:05 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
10:38 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11:08 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:38 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, March 22)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Feb. 11, 2021
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — COVID Memorial Program
2, 2:20 and 2:40 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Rafe’s Chasm
3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
3:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Crazy Moon
4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
4:03 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
4:30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
5:03 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
5:30 and 5:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, March 22)
6 p.m.: Smart Boating #237
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
6:36 p.m.: The Color of Light — Who Was Helen Stein
6:41 p.m.: The Color of Light — Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth
6:47 p.m.: The Color of Light — Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist
6:52 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
8:05 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
9 p.m.: The Safe Social Media Forum — SRO_Gaming on Online Safety
10:13 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA
10:18 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny
10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, March 22)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — March 17
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — March 18
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber — 2021 Economic Outlook Forum
1:04 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — March 9
7 and 7:15 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, March 22)
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — March 2
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen — March 4 (40B Public Workshop)
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging — Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety (Episode 1)
10 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry
11:34 a.m.: Council on Aging - Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — St. Patrick’s Day (John Hicks)
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3:01 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1
3:31 p.m.: Good News- Matthew Brima Part 2
4:01 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — March 14
5:03 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — March 14
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — March 15
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Tuesday, March 23
Channel 12
Midnight and 1 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
1 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
2:34 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
4 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)
4:44 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5:15 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Crazy Moon
5:44 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
5:48 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, March 23)
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating #237
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
9:05 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
10:10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, March 23)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Feb. 11, 2021
1 p.m.: The Safe Social Media Forum — SRO_Gaming on Online Safety
2, 2:20 and 2:40 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Rafe’s Chasm
3 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
3:40 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
4 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
4:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
4:33 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
5 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — RSVP Program
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, March 23)
6 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings- Okay Boomer
7 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)
7:44 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
8:03 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
8:37 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
9:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — COVID Memorial Program
10 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
10:05 p.m.: The Color of Light — Who Was Helen Stein
10:10 p.m.: The Color of Light — Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth
10:17 p.m.: The Color of Light — Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist
10:21 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, March 23)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — March 17
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — March 18
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber — 2021 Economic Outlook Forum
1:04 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen — March 4 (40B Public Workshop)
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, March 23)
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — March 10
10:30 to 11 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging — Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety (Episode 2)
10 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry
11:34 a.m.: Council on Aging - Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — St. Patrick’s Day (John Hicks)
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1
3:30 p.m.: Good News- Matthew Brima Part 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — March 14
5:02 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — March 14
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — March 15
Wednesday, March 24
Channel 12
Midnight and 1 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating #237
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
4:05 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project- Jodi Betsy Kelly
5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1
6:01 and 6:15 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Feb. 3, 2021)
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
8:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)
9:14 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
9:33 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10:05 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
10:38 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
11 a.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 185 - Ole Ole
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Feb. 9, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Feb. 11, 2021
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — COVID Memorial Program
2, 2:20 and 2:40 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Rafe’s Chasm
3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
3:10 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Crazy Moon
4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
4:03 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
4:30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
5:03 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Feb. 9, 2021)
6 p.m.: Smart Boating #237
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
6:36 p.m.: The Color of Light — Who Was Helen Stein
6:41 p.m.: The Color of Light — Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth
6:47 p.m.: The Color of Light — Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist
6:52 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
8:05 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
9 p.m.: The Safe Socia lMedia Forum — SRO_Gaming on Online Safety
10 p.m.: Local Life_Beth Williams filler
10:14 p.m.: Local Life-Jackie de Falco Filler
10:20 p.m.: Bubble Factory Final-1
10:25 p.m.: The Local Life - Chris Williams Sculpture
10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Feb. 3, 2021)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — March 17
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — March 18
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber — 2021 Economic Outlook Forum
1:04 to 1:34 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee (Parent Forum) — Aug. 12, 2020
10:58 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — March 9
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging — Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety (Episode 1)
10 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry
11:34 a.m.: Council on Aging - Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — St. Patrick’s Day (John Hicks)
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1
3:30 p.m.: Good News- Matthew Brima Part 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — March 14
5:02 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — March 14
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — March 15
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, March 25
Channel 12
Midnight and 1 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
2:34 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
4 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)
4:44 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5:15 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Crazy Moon
5:44 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
5:48 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
6 and 6:15 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Jan. 14, 2021)
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating — #237
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
9:05 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
10:10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, February 9, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, February 11, 2021
1 p.m.: The Safe Socia lMedia Forum — SRO_Gaming on Online Safety
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Rafe’s Chasm
2:20 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Rafe’s Chasm
2:40 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Rafe’s Chasm
3 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
3:40 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
4 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
4:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
4:33 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
5 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — RSVP Program
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
6 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings- Okay Boomer
7 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)
7:44 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
8:03 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
8:37 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
9:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — COVID Memorial Program
10 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
10:05 p.m.: The Color of Light — Who Was Helen Stein
10:10 p.m.: The Color of Light — Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth
10:17 p.m.: The Color of Light — Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist
10:21 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies
10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Jan. 14, 2021)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — March 17
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — March 18
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber — 2021 Economic Outlook Forum
1:04 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — March 9
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — March 2
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen — March 4 (40B Public Workshop)
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging — Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety (Episode 2)
10 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry
11:34 a.m.: Council on Aging - Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — St. Patrick’s Day (John Hicks)
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1
3:30 p.m.: Good News- Matthew Brima Part 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — March 14
5:02 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — March 14
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — March 15
Friday, March 26
Channel 12
Midnight and 1 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating — #237
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
4:05 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project- Jodi Betsy Kelly
5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1
6:01 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Dec. 23, 2020)
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
8:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)
9:14 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
9:33 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10:05 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
10:38 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11:08 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:38 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Feb. 9, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Feb. 11, 2021
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — COVID Memorial Program
2, 2:20 and 2:40 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Rafe’s Chasm
3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
3:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Crazy Moon
4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
4:03 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
4:30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Chris Leahy
5:03 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Feb. 9, 2021)
6 p.m.: Smart Boating #237
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
6:36 p.m.: The Color of Light — Who Was Helen Stein
6:41 p.m.: The Color of Light — Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth
6:47 p.m.: The Color of Light — Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist
6:52 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi
8:05 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Emily Dailey, Sailing for Science
9 p.m.: The Safe Socia lMedia Forum — SRO_Gaming on Online Safety
10:13 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA
10:18 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Dec. 23, 2020)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Caffe Sicilia
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — March 17
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — March 18
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber — 2021 Economic Outlook Forum
1:04 to 1:34 p.m.: Rockport Municipal Meetings — Replacement Slate
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — March 10
10:18 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — March 9
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging — Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety (Episode 1)
10 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry
11:34 a.m.: Council on Aging - Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — St. Patrick’s Day (John Hicks)
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1
3:30 p.m.: Good News- Matthew Brima Part 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — March 14
5:02 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — March 14
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — March 15
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Note: Schedule subject to change; the latest listings may be found at 1623Studios.org.