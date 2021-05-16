Monday, May 17

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light :Ep 3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times :Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series :How Copley Painted Women

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Season 2, Ep. 2

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Ep. 8-13

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center: Write Way Up (Ep 1)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 Karin Gertsch

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Katelene,”Kat” Masella

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Powder House Hill Trail (Ep 12)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light: Ep. 3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour: NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment with Dr. Shirley Pomponi

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports: Ep 10

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Motif #1 Day

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging :Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging: David Benajmin, Ken Steiner, & John Hicks Performance

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging :Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

tuesday, May 18

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann: Ep 8-13

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano / Flamenco/Tango

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light: Ep 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Season 2, Ep 2

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods : Powder House Hill Trail (Ep 12)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports: Ep 10

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour: NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment with Dr. Shirley Pomponi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann: Ep 8-13

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Katelene,”Kat” Masella

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 Karin Gertsch

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center: Write Way Up (Ep 1)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales: Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Motif #1 Day

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging: Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging: David Benajmin, Ken Steiner, & John Hicks Performance

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging :Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

wednesday, May 19

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times :Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center: Write Way Up (Ep 1)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #379 Karin Gertsch

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Katelene,”Kat” Masella

11 a.m.: The Local Life: Ep 7-12

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Powder House Hill Trail (Ep 12)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life: Ep. 1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Season 2, Ep. 2

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Motif #1 Day

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging :Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging :David Benajmin, Ken Steiner, & John Hicks Performance

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging: Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

thursday, May 20

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann: Ep 8-13

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light: Ep 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Season 2, Ep 2

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Powder House Hill Trail (Ep 12)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports: Ep 10

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour: NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment with Dr. Shirley Pomponi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann: Ep 8-13

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Katelene,”Kat” Masella

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 Karin Gertsch

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center: Write Way Up (Ep 1)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales: Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Motif #1 Day

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging :Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging: David Benajmin, Ken Steiner, & John Hicks Performance

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging: Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

friday, May 22

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light: Ep 3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide — Taylor Ann Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Season 2, Ep 2

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann: Ep 8-13

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center: Write Way Up (Ep 1)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 Karin Gertsch

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Katelene,”Kat” Masella

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Powder House Hill Trail (Ep 12)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light: Ep 3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour: NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment with Dr. Shirley Pomponi

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports: Ep 10

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Motif #1 Day

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging :Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging :David Benajmin, Ken Steiner, & John Hicks Performance

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging :Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

sATURday, May 22

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Ep 7-12

7 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide Taylor Ann Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center :Write Way Up (Ep 1)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #379 Karin Gertsch

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Katelene,”Kat” Masella

11 a.m.: The Local Life: Ep 1-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Powder House Hill Trail (Ep 12)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life: Ep 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Season 2, Ep 2

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Motif #1 Day

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Education

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging :Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging :David Benajmin, Ken Steiner, & John Hicks Performance

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging :Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

sunday, May 23

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann :Ep 8-13

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light: Ep 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series: How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Season 2, Ep 2

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Powder House Hill Trail (Ep 12)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports :Ep 10

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour:NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment with Dr. Shirley Pomponi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann: Ep 8-13

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Katelene,”Kat” Masella

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block#379 Karin Gertsch

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center: Write Way Up (Ep 1)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide Taylor Ann Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales :Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Motif #1 Day

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging :Yoga Instruction by Susan Himml

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging: David Benajmin, Ken Steiner, & John Hicks Performance

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging; Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date listings.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you