Monday, May 18

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

12:30 a.m.: Happy. Healthy. Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Community Updates

11 a.m.: Science360

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy. Healthy. Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council

6 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

5 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Tuesday, May 19

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Chef’s Table Series

10:30 a.m.: Community Updates

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Community Updates

Noon: Cha.m.:ber of Commerce Meeting

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Wednesday, May 20

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Community Updates

11 a.m.: Science360

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Community Updates

7 p.m.: Beyond Belief

8:30 p.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars

10 p.m.: Quarry Dance

11 p.m.: Community Updates

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, May 21

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Community Updates

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Community Updates

5 p.m.: Cha.m.:ber of Commerce Meeting

7 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Friday, May 22

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Community Updates

10 a.m.: Climate Cabaret

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy. Healthy. Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

5 p.m.: Community Update

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Saturday, May 23

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 a.m.: Happy. Healthy. Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Community Updates

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy. Healthy. Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

6 p.m.: Community Updates

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Sunday, May 24

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

12:30 a.m.: Happy. Healthy. Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Community Updates

10:30 a.m.: Fish Tales: True Love

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Cha.m.:ber of Commerce Meeting

Noon: Judah’s Roar

6 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

* Schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

