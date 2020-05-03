Monday, May 4

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Community Updates

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rocky Neck

11 a.m.: Science 360

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Community Updates

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council

6 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

5 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen 

Tuesday, May 5                                                 

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Community Updates

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Community Updates

11 a.m.: Quarry Dance 

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Community Updates

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Art Waves

11 p.m.: Community Updates   

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee

5 p.m.: Community Updates

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

6 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen                                       

Wednesday, May 6                            

Channel 12                            

Midnight: Meet the Artist

13:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Community Updates

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Art Waves

10 a.m.: Community Updates

11 a.m.: Science 360

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Community Updates

6:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here –Brother’s Brew

8 p.m.: Climate Cabaret

10 p.m.: Fish Tales- True Love                                     

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen  

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, May 7                                                                                       

Channel 12                                                  

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Community Updates

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Fish Tales: Nerds

11:30 a.m.: Community Updates

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Community Updates

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 20                   

9 a.m.: Community Updates

7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67             

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

                                                          

Friday, May 8

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Community Updates

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- Birth

10:30 a.m.: Art Waves

11 a.m.: Vaping and the Adolescent

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Community Updates

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Art Waves

11 p.m.: Community Updates   

Channel 20   

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

5 p.m.: Community Updates

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

Channel 67                            

9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen            

                       

Saturday, May 9                

Channel 12                                            

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Community Updates

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Community Updates                

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Community Updates

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Beyond Belief         

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

5 p.m.: Community Updates

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

 

Sunday, May 10                                                                         

Channel 12                                          

Midnight: Meet the Artist

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Community Updates

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- UMass Marine Station

11 a.m.: Art  Waves

11:30 a.m.: Community Updates

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Community Updates

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Community Updates

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Community Updates

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

6 p.m.: Community Updates

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67  

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

Note: Schedule subject to change. For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

 

 

