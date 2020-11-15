Monday, nov. 16
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep. 1
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Don Gorvett
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Global 3000
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 6
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack. #172
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Don Gorvett
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt, Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 1
9 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Eckankar
2 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, nov. 17
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #172
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 1-6
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Derby Street Variety
2 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
WEDNEsday, nov. 18
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #172
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
9 p.m.: Fish Tales
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: New Englanders
2 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
THURsday, nov. 19
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #172
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 7-12
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Let’s Visit Show
2 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
FRIday, nov. 20
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Global 3000
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #172
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
9 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Learning the Bible
2 p.m.: Eckankar
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SATURday, nov. 21
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #172
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 1-6
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Gloucester City Council
1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: New Englanders
2 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
SUNday, nov. 22
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Global 3000
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 6
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #172
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Don Gorvett
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Green Fluorescent Proteins: Lighting Up Life with Dr. Martin Chalfie
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 1
9 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Manchester Selectmen
1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Let’s Visit Show
2 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please visit1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.