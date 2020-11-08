Monday, Nov. 9
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — The Open Door (Thanksgiving)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt, Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
4 a.m.: On the Waterfront, Ep. 1
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 5
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #171
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt, Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
8 p.m.: On the Waterfront, Ep. 2
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: Local Life, Ep. 1-6
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Eckankar
2 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, nov.10
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #171
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
9 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 1
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 5
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 5
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 7-12
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Derby Street Variety
2 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
wednesday, nov.11
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
4 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 2
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Sallie Strand
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Veterans Day —Honoring Those Who Serve
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 5
3 p.m.: Veterans Day — Honoring Those Who Serve
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
8 p.m.: Veterans Day —Honoring Those Who Serve
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: New Englanders
2 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, nov. 12
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — The American Legion
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - 171
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
9 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 5
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 5
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 1-6
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Let’s Visit Show
2 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
friday, nov. 13
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
4 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 5
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #171
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
8 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life —E.p 7-12
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Learning the Bible
2 p.m.: Eckankar
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
saturday, nov. 14
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #171
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
9 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 5
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 5
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 1-6
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Gloucester City Council
1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: New Englanders
2 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
sunday, nov. 15
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
4 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #379 - Karin Gertsch
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Now We’re Here —The American Legion
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 5
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #171
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#379 Karin Gertsch
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sallie Strand
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Using Advanced Technologies to Explore the Underwater Behavior of Humpback Whales with David Wiley, PhD
8 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 7-12
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — The American Legion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Manchester Selectmen
1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Let’s Visit Show
2 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change. Please visit 1623studios.org for updates.