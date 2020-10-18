Monday, Oct. 19

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Global 3000

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #168

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 Rand Peabody

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: ManchesterEssex Regional School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Eckankar

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

tuesday, oct. 20

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168

5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep. 1-3

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep. 7-12

1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

2 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining Ep. 1-3

4 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai

7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 Rand Peabody

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Judah’s Roar

1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety

1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

wednesday, oct. 21

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 Rand Peabody

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep. 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining Ep. 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Fish Tales

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: New Englanders

1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

thursday, oct. 22

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No.168

5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 1

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep. 1-3

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life :Ep 7-12

1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

2 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining :Ep 1-3

4 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Judah’s Roar

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

friday, oct. 23

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Global 3000

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life Ep. 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining Ep 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

1:30 p.m.: Eckankar

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

saturday, oct. 24

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168

5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

8:30a.m.: Love Cape Ann

9a.m.: Good News

9:30a.m.: The Kindness Project

10a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

10:30a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining :Ep 1-3

12 p.m.: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life :Ep 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

2 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining :Ep 1-3

4 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai

7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Gloucester City Council

1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: New Englanders

1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Sunday, Oct. 25

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Global 3000

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep. 7-12

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep. 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront :Ep 1

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Manchester Selectmen

1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change; please go to 1623 studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.

Tags

Recommended for you