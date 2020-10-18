Monday, Oct. 19
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep 1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #168
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 Rand Peabody
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: ManchesterEssex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Eckankar
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, oct. 20
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep. 1-3
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep. 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining Ep. 1-3
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 Rand Peabody
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Judah’s Roar
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
wednesday, oct. 21
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 Rand Peabody
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep. 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining Ep. 1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Fish Tales
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: New Englanders
1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, oct. 22
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No.168
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep. 1-3
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life :Ep 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining :Ep 1-3
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Judah’s Roar
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
friday, oct. 23
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life Ep. 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining Ep 1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Learning the Bible
1:30 p.m.: Eckankar
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
saturday, oct. 24
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront: Ep 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9a.m.: Good News
9:30a.m.: The Kindness Project
10a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining :Ep 1-3
12 p.m.: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life :Ep 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here :Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining :Ep 1-3
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Gloucester City Council
1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: New Englanders
1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Sunday, Oct. 25
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves :Ruth Mordecai
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life: Ep. 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining: Ep. 1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 168
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 377 - Rand Peabody
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves: Ruth Mordecai
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt :Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront :Ep 1
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here: Hammond Castle (Halloween Special)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Manchester Selectmen
1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please go to 1623 studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.