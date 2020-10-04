Monday, oct. 5
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 : The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 Moira Linehan
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 Moira Linehan
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 1
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check-In
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Eckankar
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, oct. 6
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#376 Moira Linehan
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Judah’s Roar
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
wednesday, oct. 7
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 - Moira Linehan
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 - Moira Linehan
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Fish Tales
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: New Englanders
1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, oct. 8
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 - Moira Linehan
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Judah’s Roar
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
friday, oct. 9
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 - Moira Linehan
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 Moira Linehan
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 1
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Learning the Bible
1:30 p.m.: Eckankar
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
saturday, oct. 10
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep. 1-3
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 - Moira Linehan
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Gloucester City Council
1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: New Englanders
1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
sunday, oct. 11
Channel 12
Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 - Moira Linehan
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep .1-3
2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 376 - Moira Linehan
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Nella Lush
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 1
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rockport Harvest Fest
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Manchester Selectmen
1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for updates.