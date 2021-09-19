Monday, Sept. 20

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging —More Protein for Seniors

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging —More Protein for Seniors

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #172

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3 p.m.: Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #172

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Rockport Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Rockport Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging —More Protein for Seniors

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Sept. 23

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging —More Protein for Seniors

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 P.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 P.m.— House of Yahweh

Friday, Sept. 24

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Shalin Liu Performance Center

12 P.m.— Democracy Now!

1 P.m.— Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 P.m.— Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7 P.m.— Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging —More Protein for Seniors

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, Sept. 25

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 a.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #172

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3 p.m.: Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #172

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

12 P.m.— Gloucester Government

1 P.m.— Rockport Government

7 P.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 P.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging —More Protein for Seniors

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Sunday, Sept. 26

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council On Aging —More Protein for Seniors

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.

