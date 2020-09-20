Monday,Sept. 21

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist — Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Global 3000

Noon:Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #227

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —30th Anniversary Special

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Donna Caselden

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Eckankar

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

tuesday, sept. 22

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 227

5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep 1

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 1-3

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life — Ep 7-12

1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 1-3

4 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep 2

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety

1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

wednesday, sept. 23

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Donna Caselden

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —30th Anniversary Special

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life — Ep 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 227

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Fish Tales — Family Secrets

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: New Englanders

1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

thursday, sept. 24

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 227

5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep 1

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 1-3

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 7-12

1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 1-3

4 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Donna Caselden

7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep 2

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

friday, sept. 25

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Global 3000

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life — Ep 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 227

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Donna Caselden

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

1:30 p.m.: Eckankar

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

saturday, sept. 26

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 227

5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 1-3

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life — Ep. 1-6

1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

3:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 1-3

4 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

3 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: New Englanders

1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

sunday, sept. 27

Channel 12

Midnight: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Good News

4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Global 3000

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep. 7-12

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 1-3

2:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Rocky Neck Cultural Center

4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 227

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block — 30th Anniversary Special

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Donna Caselden

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8 p.m.: Good News

8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Rocky Neck Cultural Center

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

3 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change. Please visit 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.

