Monday, SEPT. 6

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 A.m.: The Color of Light, Ep. 4-7

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

8 a.m.: League of Women Voters’ Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 6

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report — Ep. 14

10 p.m.: League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester education

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea government

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

TUESday, SEPT. 7

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

11 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: League of Women Voters’ Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 - Mike Cangemi

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

WEDNESday, SEPT. 8

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 1-6

7 a.m.: League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 7-12

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 1-6

7 p.m.: Magnolia Library — LIVE Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Rockport Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Rockport Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

THURSday, SEPT. 9

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

FRIday, SEPT. 10

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

8 a.m.: Magnolia Library — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 Mike Cangemi

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

6 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14

10 p.m.: Magnolia Library — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

SATURday, SEPT. 11

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 7-12

7 a.m.: Magnolia Library — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 1-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

SUNday, SEPT. 12

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Matthew Swift

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#387 Mike Cangemi

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date listings.

