Monday, SEPT. 6
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 A.m.: The Color of Light, Ep. 4-7
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
8 a.m.: League of Women Voters’ Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 6
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report — Ep. 14
10 p.m.: League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester education
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea government
10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
TUESday, SEPT. 7
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
11 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: League of Women Voters’ Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 - Mike Cangemi
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
WEDNESday, SEPT. 8
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 1-6
7 a.m.: League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift
11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 7-12
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 1-6
7 p.m.: Magnolia Library — LIVE Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27)
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7 p.m.: Rockport Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
THURSday, SEPT. 9
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
FRIday, SEPT. 10
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
8 a.m.: Magnolia Library — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 Mike Cangemi
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
6 p.m.: Candidates Forum — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14
10 p.m.: Magnolia Library — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SATURday, SEPT. 11
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 7-12
7 a.m.: Magnolia Library — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Matthew Swift
11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 1-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #170
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SUNday, SEPT. 12
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 4-7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 6
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 14
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Candidates Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 11-15
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Matthew Swift
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#387 Mike Cangemi
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date listings.