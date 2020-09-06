Monday, Sept. 7
Channel 12
Midnight— Now We’re Here — Schooner Fest
1 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
2 a.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Schooner Fest
3 p.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #201
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
Channel 20
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Cha.m—ber of Commerce Weekly Check In
3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Eckankar
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, sept. 8
Channel 12
12 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
1 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #201
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
7 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
3 p.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
11 p.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
wednesday, sept. 9
Channel 12
12 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
1 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
2 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
3 p.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #201
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Fa.m—ily Secrets
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Cha.m—ber of Commerce Weekly Check In
3 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: New Englanders
1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, sept. 10
Channel 12
12 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
1 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #201
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
7 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
3 p.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
11 p.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
friday, sept. 11
Channel 12
12 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
1 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event
2 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
3 p.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #201
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Cha.m—ber of Commerce Weekly Check In
3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Learning the Bible
1:30 p.m.: Eckankar
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
saturday, sept. 12
Channel 12
12 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
1 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.:
Gloucester Chicken Shack - #201
5:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
7 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
8:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 1-6
1:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
3 p.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
9:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
11 p.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
3 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: New Englanders
1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
sunday, sept. 13
Channel 12
12 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
1 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
2 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
3:30 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Good News
4:30 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Global 3000
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Local Life —Ep 7-12
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
3 p.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
4 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #201
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —Madeline Caviness
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jeff Crawford
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 2
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
7:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8 p.m.: Good News
8:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Schooner Fest
11 p.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
*schedule is subject to change, please go to 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule*
