1623 Studios Cable TV program. Schedule for the week of Feb. 8 to 14.

Monday, feb. 8

Channel 12

12:30 a.m. — Now We’re Here — Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

2 a.m. — Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1

2:30 a.m. — Smart Boating

3 a.m. — The GMGI Science Hour — Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

4 a.m. — Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep 7

5 a.m. — The Kindness Project

5:30 a.m. — Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Nicki Talks

7 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

9:30 a.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

10:30 a.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 a.m.— Global 3000

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 p.m.— Democracy Now!

1 p.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 1

1:30 p.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)

2:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230

4 p.m.— Scoop Manchester

4:30 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

6 P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

6:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

7 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

8 p.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

9 p.m.— The Kindness Project

9:30 p.m.— Democratic Dialogue

10 p.m.— Scoop Manchester

10:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.— MA House of Representatives Session

12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Gloucester City Council

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

10:30 p.m.— Manchester Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.— Judah’s Roar

11 a.m.— Good News

12 p.m.— Eckankar

2 p.m.— New Englanders

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.— House of Yahweh

tuesday, feb. 9

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

2 a.m.— Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 a.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230

5:30 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

7 a.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

7:30 a.m.— Smart Boating

8 a.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

9 a.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

10 a.m.— Democratic Dialogue

10:30 a.m.— Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 p.m.— Democracy Now!

1 p.m.— Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)

2:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

3:00 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

3:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

4 p.m.— Nicki Talks

4:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

7:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

8:30 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Local Life —Ep 1-6

10:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.— MA House of Representatives Session

12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Manchester Selectmen

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Gloucester School Committee

10:30 p.m.— Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.— Judah’s Roar

11 a.m.— Good News

12 p.m.— Derby Street Variety

2 p.m.— Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Symphony

wednesday, feb. 10

Channel 12

12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

2A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 A.m.— Smart Boating

3 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

4 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

5 A.m.— The Kindness Project

5:30 A.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 A.m.— Nicki Talks

7 A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

9:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 A.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

10:30 A.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 A.m.— Chico & the Bman Show

11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 P.m.— Democracy Now!

1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 2

1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)

2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230

4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester

4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

6 P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating

7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

9 P.m.— The Kindness Project

9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue

10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester

10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

Channel 20

9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session

12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen

7P.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 P.m.— Rockport School Committee

10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 A.m.— Judah’s Roar

11A.m.— Good News

12 P.m.— New Englanders

2 P.m.— Learning the Bible

4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh

thursday, feb. 11

Channel 12

12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

2 A.m.— Nicki Talks

2:30 A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 A.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230

5:30 A.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6A.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

7 A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

7:30 A.m.— Smart Boating

8 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

9A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

10 A.m.— Democratic Dialogue

10:30 A.m.— Scoop Manchester

11 A.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 P.m.— Democracy Now!

1P.m.— Democratic Dialogue

1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)

2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

3 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

3:30 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

4 P.m.— Nicki Talks

4:30 P.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 P.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

6 P.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

7:30 P.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

8:30 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 P.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 P.m.— Local Life —Ep 7-12

10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

Channel 20

9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session

12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 P.m.— Gloucester City Council

7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 P.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

10:30 P.m.— Manchester Selectmen

Channel 67

9 A.m.— Judah’s Roar

11A.m.— Good News

1 P.m.— Let’s Visit Show

2: P.m.— Derby Street Variety

4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7:P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony

friday, feb. 12

Channel 12

12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

2A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 A.m.— Smart Boating

3 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

4 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

5 A.m.— The Kindness Project

5:30 A.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 A.m.— Nicki Talks

7A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8 A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

9:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 A.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

10:30 A.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11 A.m.— Global 3000

11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 P.m.— Democracy Now!

1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 1

1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)

2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230

4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester

4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

6P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating

7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

9 P.m.— The Kindness Project

9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue

10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester

10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

Channel 20

9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session

12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen

7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 P.m.— Gloucester School Committee

10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 A.m.— Judah’s Roar

11 A.m.— Good News

12 P.m.— Learning the Bible

2 P.m.— Eckankar

4P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh

saturday, feb. 13

Channel 12

12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

2 A.m.— Nicki Talks

2:30 A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

3:30 A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 A.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230

5:30 A.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

7 A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

7:30 A.m.— Smart Boating

8 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

9 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

10A.m.— Democratic Dialogue

10:30 A.m.— Scoop Manchester

11 A.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 P.m.— Democracy Now!

1 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue

1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)

2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

3:00 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

3:30 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

4 P.m.— Nicki Talks

4:30 P.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

5 P.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

6P.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

7 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

7:30 P.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

8 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

8:30 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 P.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 P.m.— Local Life —Ep 1-6

10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

Channel 20

9A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session

12 P.m.— Gloucester City Council

1P.m.— Rockport School Committee

7P.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 P.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

10:30 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67

9A.m.— Judah’s Roar

11A.m.— Good News

12P.m.— New Englanders

2 P.m.— Let’s Visit Show

4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony

sunday, feb. 14

Channel 12

12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

2 A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 A.m.— Smart Boating

3A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

4 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

5 A.m.— The Kindness Project

5:30 A.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 A.m.— Nicki Talks

7A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

8A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

9A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

9:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 A.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

10:30 A.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

11A.m.— Global 3000

11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 P.m.— Democracy Now!

1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 2

1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)

2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9

3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230

4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester

4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory

5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

6P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating

7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar

8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7

9 P.m.— The Kindness Project

9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue

10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester

10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop

Channel 20

9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session

12 P.m.— Manchester Selectmen

1 P.m.— Gloucester School Committee

7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 P.m.— Rockport School Committee

10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9A.m.— Judah’s Roar

11A.m.— Good News

12 P.m.— Let’s Visit Show

2 P.m.— New Englanders

4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh

*schedule is subject to change, please go to 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule*

