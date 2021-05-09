Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.