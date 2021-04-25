Monday, April 26

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep 9

5 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

8:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep 5)

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block — #377 Rand Peabody

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Harold A Burnham: Master Shipwright

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Red Rocks (Ep 11)

3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #185

4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #377 Rand Peabody

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Smart Boating

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Life —Ep1-5

7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

10 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging —Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Howie Newman’s Baseball Show

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Elaina Jacob’s April Baseball Show

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, April 27

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #185

5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Charles Olson Memorial Reading

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Red Rocks (Ep 11)

3 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

4 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

4:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

7 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #377 Rand Peabody

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

10 p.m.: The Color of Life —Ep1-5

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging —Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Howie Newman’s Baseball Show

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Elaina Jacob’s April Baseball Show

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, April 28

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

5 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

8:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #377 — Rand Peabody

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

11 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Harold A Burnham: Master Shipwright

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Red Rocks (Ep 11)

3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #185

4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block #377 — Rand Peabody

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Smart Boating

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Life —Ep1-5

7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

10 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging —Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Howie Newman’s Baseball Show

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Elaina Jacob’s April Baseball Show

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, April 29

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #185

5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Charles Olson Memorial Reading

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Red Rocks (Ep 11)

3 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

4 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

4:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

7 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #378 Jay Featherstone

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

10 p.m.: The Color of Life —Ep1-5

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging —Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Howie Newman’s Baseball Show

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Elaina Jacob’s April Baseball Show

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Friday, April 30

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

5 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

8:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block — #378 Jay Featherstone

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Harold A Burnha.m.—: Master Shipwright

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Red Rocks (Ep 11)

3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #185

4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #378 Jay Featherstone

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Smart Boating

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Life —Ep1-5

7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

10 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging —Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Howie Newman’s Baseball Show

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Elaina Jacob’s April Baseball Show

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, May 1

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks

2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #185

5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Charles Olson Memorial Reading

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Red Rocks (Ep 11)

3 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

4 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

4:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

7 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #378 Jay Featherstone

8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

10 p.m.: The Color of Life —Ep1-5

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Education

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging —Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Howie Newman’s Baseball Show

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Elaina Jacob’s April Baseball Show

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Sunday, May 2

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating

3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

5 a.m.: The Kindness Project

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

8:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block — #378 Jay Featherstone

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Harold A Burnha.m.—: Master Shipwright

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Red Rocks (Ep 11)

3 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 1

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #185

4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #378 Jay Featherstone

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Shelly Bradbury

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Smart Boating

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Life —Ep1-5

7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —NEEMO 23: Simulating Space Exploration in a Real-life Undersea Environment w/ Dr. Shirley Pomponi

8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 9

9 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

10 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Sherry’s Corner Café

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging —Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Howie Newman’s Baseball Show

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Elaina Jacob’s April Baseball Show

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change. For updates, please visit 1623studios.org

