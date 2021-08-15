Monday, Aug. 16

Channel 12

12:10 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point State Park

12:43 a.m.: Smart Boating #239

1:13 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)

1:57 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Feb 22

2:27 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — 1918 Flu Epidemic

2:33 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

3:03 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug. 9

3:33 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

4:11 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report — Dr. Iain Kerr, Whales and New Research Tech

5:14 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 10

5:44 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

5:48 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Quiche

5:57 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Thacher Island

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today 

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

10:31 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now! — Aug. 13

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

3:09 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

3:40 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 5)

4:09 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan - David Tory

4:43 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

5:03 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug. 9

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 243 — NH Boat Museum Auction

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Mande¨ Holford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Today’s Solar System, It Ain’t What It Used to Be (Ep 13)

10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (July 23)

Channel 20 

9 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Informal Session, Aug. 12

10 a.m.: Gloucester City Council, Aug 10

Noon:: Love Cape Ann, August

1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee, Aug. 5

7 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen, Aug. 2

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional High School — 2021 Graduation

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon:: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

12:15 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar Ep. 120

3 p.m.: Good News- Judy McCarthy part 1

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Aug. 8

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Aug. 8

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard, Aug. 9

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Channel 12

12:10 a.m.: Smart Boating 240 — Collectible Model Boats, Part 1

12:37 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

1:08 a.m.: Center for Healthy Aging — Chair Yoga to Soothe Anxiety (Episode 1)

1:38 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 2)

2:22 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 11

2:44 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard, April 12

3:21 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — The Atlantic Path

3:39 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Carin Doben

3:58 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 10

4:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Annisquam Village

4:37 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Shirley Pomponi

5:42 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Lexington Avenue

5:44 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Aug. 8

8 a.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Aug. 8

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

10:09 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

10:39 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

11:09 a.m.: The Color of Light

11:40 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon:: Democracy Now! — Aug.13

1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Today’s Solar System, It Ain’t What It Used to Be (Ep 13)

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Mande¨ Holford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 243 — NH Boat Museum Auction

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan - David Tory

8:33 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 5)

9:02 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (July 23)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Informal Session, Aug.12

10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional High School — 2021 Graduation

Noon:: Love Cape Ann — August 2021

1 p.m.: Manchester selectmen, Aug. 2

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council, Aug. 10

10 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board, Aug. 5

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:02 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

12:16 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Aug. 8.

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Aug. 8

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard, Aug. 9

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh 876

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Channel 12

6:43 a.m.: The Local Life- DIVA

6:48 a.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Company

7 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!

8:31 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 5)

10 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan - David Tory

10:33 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

11 a.m.: Local Life_Beth Williams filler

11:14 a.m.: Bubble Factory Final-_1

11:20 a.m.: The Local Life - Chris Williams Sculpture

Noon: Democracy Now! — Aug. 13

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

2:09 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard

3:01 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings- Okay Boomer

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!

5:31 p.m.: Meet The Artist- Chris Pittman

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

6:43 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA

6:48 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Company

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — August

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

9:01 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (July 23)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Informal Session, Aug. 12

10 a.m.: Rockport Planning Board, Aug. 5

Noon:: Love Cape Ann — August

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council, Aug. 10

7 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board, Aug. 5

10 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee, Aug. 5, 2021

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon:: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

12:15 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Aug. 8

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Aug. 8

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard, Aug. 9

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Aug. 19

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Aug. 8

8 a.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Aug. 8

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

10:09 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

10:39 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

11:09 a.m.: The Color of Light

Noon: Democracy Now! — Aug. 13

1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Today’s Solar System, It Ain’t What It Used to Be (Ep 13)

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Mande¨ Holford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 243 — NH Boat Museum Auction

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (July 23)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Informal Session, Aug. 12

10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee, Aug. 5.

Noon: Love Cape Ann — August

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board, Aug. 5.

7 p.m.: ManchesterEssex Regional High School — 2021 Graduation

10 p.m.: Manchester selectmen, Aug. 2.

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:02 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3:15 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Aug. 8.

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Aug. 8.

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard, Aug. 9.

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh 

Friday, Aug. 20

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

10:31 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

Noon: Democracy Now! — Aug. 13

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

3:09 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

3:40 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Episode 5)

4:09 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

4:39 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard, Aug. 9

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 243 — NH Boat Museum Auction

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Mande¨ Holford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Today’s Solar System, It Ain’t What It Used to Be (Ep 13)

10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (July 23)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Informal Session, Aug. 12.

10 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen, Aug. 2.

Noon: Love Cape Ann — August

1 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional High School — 2021 Graduation

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee, Aug. 5.

10 p.m.: Gloucester City Council, Aug. 10.

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — Brain Exercise

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon:: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

12:15 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3:08 p.m.: Good News: Faye Passanisi Part 1

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Aug. 8.

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Aug. 8.

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard, Aug. 9.

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule subject to change; see 1623Studios.org for the latest listing.

