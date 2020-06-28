19 more virus deaths in Massachusetts

State officials reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 224 new positive cases of the virus Sunday.
The state's death toll now exceeds 8,000 and the total number of infections since the pandemic started in March is nearly 109,000.
Meanwhile, the city of Cambridge is reopening playgrounds, splash pads and other recreational areas starting Monday.
Basketball courts are among the facilities also allowed to reopen, though pick-up games, scrimmages and other large group play won't be permitted, city officials said.
Courts will be open for non-contact play only and people must wait outside the court until others leave. People should also stay six feet apart, wear a face mask when possible and monitor children at all times to make they're following the guidelines.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday, same as Monday; 2,225 residents have been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, same as Monday; 525 people tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, same as previous Thursday; 260 residents tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, same as previous Thursday, 290 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 15 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Sunday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.