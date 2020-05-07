PEABODY — A man who became known as the “Mall Rapist” for a series of violent kidnappings and sexual assaults of young women at shopping areas throughout Greater Boston in the early 1980s will ask for a third time to be paroled next month.
Phillip Pizzo, now 70, is currently serving 11 concurrent life sentences at MCI Norfolk prison for rapes, kidnappings and robberies of seven women, including two at what was then called the Northshore Shopping Center in Peabody.
In the course of his sex offender treatment, Pizzo has allegedly admitted to having 20 victims, according to prior findings by the Parole Board.
The Essex County District Attorney’s office received notice late last week of the June 25 hearing date at the Parole Board’s headquarters in Natick.
Pizzo had originally been set to have his third parole hearing last month, but it was rescheduled. So was at least one other high-profile case, that of Charles Jaynes, convicted of second-degree murder for his role in the death of Jeffrey Curley, a 10-year-old boy, in 1997. Jaynes’ hearing is now scheduled for June 30.
Parole hearings in life sentence cases are required to be held in public.
A spokesman for the Parole Board said the agency is continuing to monitor stay-at-home guidance and may re-schedule the hearing again if necessary.
“The board will always put the health and safety of the public, including victims and families, first,” said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the agency.
The crimes for which Pizzo was sentenced started in the summer of 1983, a string of incidents that left women throughout the Greater Boston fearful of going to the mall alone.
Pizzo, then in his early 30s and living in Westford, would drive to mall parking lots, he later admitted, and watch for women walking to their cars. As the women got in, Pizzo, in a mask, would approach them and, at knifepoint, push them into the passenger seat, tie them up and put a mask on their face. He would then drive them to his car, and ultimately to his home, where the women would be forced to drink alcohol before being sexually assaulted.
He would then force them to shower, or in one case, go into his pool to get rid of evidence. He would then drive them back to the area where he first saw them, sometimes leaving them naked or only partly clothed. Though he was from an affluent background, he would also rob his victims.
Women were targeted at malls in Medford, Woburn, Braintree and Natick, and, in December, 1983 and January, 1984, at the mall in Peabody.
One of his victims in Peabody was a college student doing some Christmas shopping. The other worked at the Jordan Marsh bakery.
Pizzo pleaded guilty later that year to charges in each of the cases.
At prior hearings, Pizzo has blamed his crimes on anger toward women that he says stems from his mother’s inability to protect him from abuse by his father, and on his anger toward a girlfriend after a breakup.
