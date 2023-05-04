ROCKPORT — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $2.8 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Town of Rockport for repairs to the Long Beach seawall after it was damaged by a storm in 2018.
The $2,762,936 public assistance grant will cover part of the cost of repairing the seawall after it was damaged during the March 2 and 3 storm in 2018.
The storm brought massive waves and storm surge that caused the seawall at Long Beach to erode.
“FEMA is pleased to assist the town of Rockport with these repairs,” said FEMA Region I Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Building back stronger to mitigate future damage is always a wise investment.”
In addition to repairing the concrete seawall, a set of concrete access stairs located at the southwest end of the seawall at the Gloucester-Rockport town line will be replaced and re-located entirely within the town limits.
Repairs will include a deeper wall section with a reinforced concrete footing and steel sheet piles at the toe of the wall to help prevent future scouring from wave action and surge, improvements that FEMA agreed to fund as part of its effort to mitigate future possible damage.
According to Select Board Ross Brackett, the money is “still in the pipeline” and has not yet been received by the town.
“It’s still in the process of getting financed,” he said Thursday.
Brackett, in an e-mail, said the project is in the process of environmental review with FEMA.
“That process will be wrapping up shortly, at which time there should be an obligated amount,” he said. “It’s currently estimated to be $2.7 million which is 75 percent of the project total. At that point, the town’s obligation will be 25 percent.”
Brackett said the FEMA grant is a welcome thing, adding any appropriation by the town for the project will require Town Meeting approval.
In addition, Brackett said a study to look into the overall condition of the seawall is part of the process.
“Overall, it’s a great thing for the town,” said Brackett.
So far, FEMA has issued more than $29 million for repairs to the communities affected by the storm and has added an additional $1.7 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding to increase resilience.
To learn more about the recovery from this storm, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4372
