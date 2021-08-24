2 Congress members fly to Kabul amid chaotic evacuation

Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks during a presidential candidate forum on labor issues on Aug. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. Moulton and Michigan Republican Congressman Peter Meijerflew flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, Aug. 24, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)