Ron Beck hates bumper stickers.
But when he and other Annisquam Village residents noticed how fast people were going down Leonard Street, they endorsed the bumper sticker campaign "20-is-Plenty" to encourage slower driving.
“I hate bumper stickers, but having this on the back of the car I really watch my speed as I don’t want to be hypocritical of what it reads,” he said, explaining that because there are no signs the speed limit on Leonard Street defaults to 30 mph by city ordinance — a speed that is too fast in Beck’s opinion.
The campaign encourages drivers to place a magnetic "20-is-Plenty in SQM" bumper sticker on their car and pledge to do their best to drive at or below that speed once they've turn into the village from Washington Street.
"If you have a critical mass of vehicles within the village that are not exceeding 20 mph, and because passing is not practical, the notion is that those behind you would maybe first be annoyed that you are going slower but then see the sticker and get it," Beck explained. "If there are a sufficient number of participants it changes the atmosphere."
Also known as "traffic calming," the campaign is an idea with international roots as the UK-based not-for-profit 20’s Plenty for Us has an objective of slowing traffic without relying on regulations. Nearly 500 local campaigns around the world have sprung up, including implementation in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Portland, Oregon.
In those localities that implemented the program, research has shown that the risk of drivers killing pedestrians drops from 85% to 5% as speed is reduced from 40 to 20 mph.
Slowing the flow
As the Annisquam villagers’ bumper sticker campaign seeks to promote buy-in from drivers, the city is working to make the 20 mph speed limit official.
Last Monday, the city's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee unanimously recommended to the City Council to petition the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to reduce the limit.
The city has to petition the state to get 20 mph speed limit signs because the requested speed is 10 mph slower than what is currently allowed. Councilor Val Gilman explained that if the city wanted to get a 30 mph speed limit sign, which is the current limit on Leonard Street, there would be no need to petition MassDOT.
The committee's unanimous recommendation came after reviewing a street speed and volume study done by city Traffic Chairman Robert Ryan that concluded “it would not hurt to have the city petition the state and ask for a reduction in the limit,” as he wrote to Councilor Val Gilman on Nov. 30.
He wrote that between Nov. 21 and 28, 5,955 vehicles traveled both west and east on Leonard Street. Of those vehicles, only 3.6% were exceeding the limit.
“The rule of thumb is that a problem exists when 10% of vehicles exceed the speed limit,” he wrote.
While much less than 10% of drivers were speeding, Ryan still encouraged the petition as he acknowledged that Leonard Street is a “curvy stretch of road and does not have sidewalks.”
Ryan referenced an October 2018 speed and volume study of the same street that reached similar conclusions; 4.5% of 9,052 vehicles exceeded the speed limit between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2018.
Still a problem
The first speed study was ordered by Gilman after she attended several meetings in Annisquam where speeding was discussed, including the Leonard Club and Annisquam Sewing Circle. She discussed outreach to guests, renters, contractors, and neighbors.
"Annisquam residents came up with the 20 is Plenty campaign on their own in an effort to remedy the matter," Gilman explained.
To help pedestrians avoid having to walk the street's hair-pin turn, the city also partnered with Annisquam villagers and Essex County Greenbelt to create a trail.
While that trail helps keeps pedestrians safe, the issue of pedestrian safety resurfaced this past summer as "there were more visitors than normal and the speeding matter once again surfaced and escalated back to me by Annisquam residents, including the members who initiated the 20 is Plenty campaign," Gilman said.
Other councilors agreed that while the data from the both studies concluded that less than 10% of drivers were exceeding the speed limit, there was still a problem.
“I’ve been down Leonard Street for a long part of my life,” Councilor Sean Nolan said on Monday. “It is a tight, windy road.”
Now with unanimous support from Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee, the matter will go to the full City Council for a vote without a public hearing.
