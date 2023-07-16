The Brace Cove Foundation has awarded a $200,000 grant to the Gloucester Housing Authority to help improve Americans with Disability Act accessibility in six of its federal public housing units.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to be improved were built at Willowood Gardens and on Arthur Street prior to the adoption of the Americans with Disabilities Act and do not meet the needs of the families who live there, said Housing Authority Executve Director David Houlden.
“These improvements will make a tremendous impact in the daily lives of families and help the authority to continue to break down barriers that prevent equal access to housing,” Houlden said.
The Housing Authority will partner with The Cornerstone Creative, a Gloucester-based non-profit, youth mentorship program utilizing woodworking and craftsmanship, to provide some of the materials for the improvements.
“The project will start with an accessibility study this summer, followed by design and construction in early 2024 when the remaining HUD funds are committed for the $465,000 project,” Houlden said. The authority is currently reviewing proposals from qualified architects to begin the study.
The Gloucester Housing Authority is a separate entity from the City of Gloucester and currently assists over 1,300 households through its public housing, rental assistance and homeownership programs.
Brace Cove Foundation, established by Walter Herlihy and Nancy LeGendre in 2015, provides one to two organizational development grants per year to organizations in Gloucester. These grants, which range from $50,000 to $500,000, are for the development of a new service, facility or other sustainable asset which enables the recipient to broaden their impact in the community.