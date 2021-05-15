A local non-profit is shaking up an old tradition as it marks the 20th anniversary of a beloved community event.
The Open Door will be hosting its annual Empty Bowl dinner on May 22 with a twist. This year's meal will be to-go, an appointment only, drive-through experience at the non-profit’s 228 Emerson Ave. location.
Guests will follow the same route down Emerson Avenue that became a lifeline for so many during the pandemic to pick up the special dinner's simple meal—soup, bread, and a cookie at The Open Door. As always, the bowl will go home as a reminder that somewhere, someone's bowl is empty.
Because this year has been hard on the pocketbook, The Open Door is pleased to offer "pay-what-you-can" tickets so everyone can enjoy this community tradition. Diners must have a ticketed reservation, which can be made at www.foodpantry.org or https://bit.ly/2RYKNnm.
For each ticket reserved, diners will receive:
A beautiful bowl made with love, randomly selected and prepackaged. As always, the bowl will go home as a reminder that somewhere someone's bowl is empty.
Homemade soup—chowder, chicken, vegan, or gluten-free— ready to take home and reheat.
Bread, cookie, and a bottle of water to round out the meal.
Artists have once again come to the table with unique bowls for auction. A display of the auction bowls is available for viewing at Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street.
Instead of past year's silent bidding during the dinner, the auction has been moved online.
Bidding is at www.biddingowl.com/theopendoor and is open through May 31.