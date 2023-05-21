DANVERS — St. John’s Preparatory School held its 113th Commencement exercises on Saturday when Head of School Edward P. Hardiman, Ph.D., conferred diplomas upon 272 seniors during an outdoor ceremony held on the school’s campus. The program kicked off beneath threatening but rain-free skies with temperatures touching 62 degrees.
In his valedictory address, Jonathan R. Rodriguez of Lawrence urged graduates to shape their future in a manner that pays tribute to and creates avenues for both those who got them to this point, and those who will follow.
“None of us is here graduating today solely because we pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps,” he said. “To one degree or another, we have all received instruction from a teacher or mentor. A handshake that communicated something greater than a mere greeting. We have received financial as well as moral support, indescribable love, and a much longer list that I will let each of you fill in for yourselves.
“But what will you live for, tomorrow?” he continued. “We must choose to live for things that will outlive us! My family has taught me not only with their words, but also with their sacrifices that, whether I succeed or I fail spectacularly, this moment is not the end. Following their footsteps, I must learn to live not only for my own future, but for the future of my family as well. We have gathered here today to celebrate our past and to face each of our futures. How will you choose to shape yours?”
In all, this year’s seniors represented 50 cities and towns across the Commonwealth, from as far east as Rockport, as far south as Revere, as far west as Lowell, and as far north as Amesbury. Four were international students. A class-high 17 seniors hail from Marblehead as well as Danvers, while another nine commuted from New Hampshire.
In his remarks to graduates, Dr. Hardiman P’19 ’21 ’26 implored them to be forthright and true to their convictions, but to remain vigilant about a universal truth: Words matter, and more often than not, actions speak louder than words.
More than half (53%) of the graduating seniors are members of the National Honor Society, while 11 were National Merit Scholar-commended students and four were NMS Finalists. Thirty-eight Eagles student-athletes signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.