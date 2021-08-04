$292K raised for compost facility in two months  

MANCHESTER — Seaside Sustainability hopes to close a six-figure funding gap for Black Earth's planned regional compost facility through a public GoFundMe campaign.
To date, around 2,200 people have donated nearly $292,362 to the project on GoFundMe. The goal is to raise $350,000.
"The money will be used to expand the area, protect wetlands, prepare driving lanes, and increase accessibility," reads the project's GoFundMe page.
According to Black Earth CEO Connor Miller, in order to keep the donations tax-exempt, the campaign funds will go directly to Seaside Sustainability, a Gloucester-based nonprofit focused on preserving Cape Ann's oceans. Seaside Sustainability will retain 5% of the money raised and grant the remainder back to Black Earth.
"We got a lot of the same goals," said Miller about the partnership. "And they're great people. (Seaside Sustainability Executive Director) Eric Magers got us started with composting, so we're happy to help them out."
The GoFundMe states the regional compost project is estimated to cost $1.35 million, but Miller expects it to be closer to $1.5 million.
Four years ago, the town of Manchester received $400,000 from the state Department of Environmental Protection to build a regional compost facility. After a few extensions, the state took back its money as the project couldn't get off the ground.
"We were waiting for permits the from state and couldn't go to the RFP (request for proposals) process right away," said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. "Then we went went for a second round to find a more responsive bid (this summer). It was a little frustrating, waiting for one state agency to approve a project with funding from another state agency. They told us we could reapply for another round, but we would have to evaluate that."
The regional compost facility is "expected to process at least 30 tons of food scraps per week, the equivalent of what 5,000 households produce per week," and "will generate 5,000 yards per year of compost to be reused on farms and backyard gardens," the GoFundMe page states.
The town has already put up around $375,000 for site engineering costs. With state funding in tow, Black Earth had planned to spend just as much in 2019. Now, according to the GoFundMe campaign, it's looking to spend $1 million of its own money "to finish the site work and build the state-of-the-art structure."
Federspiel said a contract with Black Earth is expected to be signed "in the coming weeks." The deal both parties are pursuing would cut town spending for Black Earth's curbside pickup program from $65,000 to $50,000 per year over a 20-year lease on a School Street property. The town would also have the option to receive free curbside pickup in exchange for a 99-year lease.
"We're waiting to hear back on some of the questions we had," explained Federspiel. "It's a back and forth process."
Black Earth partner and sales representative Justin Sandler, who set up the GoFundMe page, could not be reached for comment.
"We are nearing hard deadlines that countries have agreed on to reduce greenhouse gasses by," wrote Black Earth. "Allowing this project to fall apart is a step backward at a time we need to be moving forward together. Funding this project is a big step forward for Massachusetts because it acts as one of the very few examples of how food scraps can be recycled in Massachusetts. This is a tangible, local, and sustainable project that can have huge returns for eastern Massachusetts and other towns can replicate."
