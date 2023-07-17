Work on $2 million in softball field and park improvements at Green Street Park is scheduled to start next week, Mayor Greg Verga said.
“I think’s it’s going to be a great thing,” Verga said, “not just for the women’s softball league but for the neighborhood here.”
The field will sport the lighting and scoreboard from Mattos Field, the softball field on Webster Street lost to the construction of East Veterans Elementary School. It will also have full permanent bathrooms.
Part of the arrangement when the city decided to build East Veterans at the site of the former Veterans Memorial School was to replace the Mattos softball field with one on Green Street.
The prior City Council had approved a $4.2 million loan order for ancillary costs associated with the school building project that would not be reimbursable from the state. This amount covers the swing space at the former St. Ann School for Veterans Memorial School, the creation of the Green Street softball field and the razing of East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension, which will become open space to replace the space lost at Mattos Field.
At a City Council meeting in late November, Joe Lucido, the Public Works assistant director of operations, outlined the project with portable toilets, because he said at the time that it would have been cost prohibitive to install permanent bathrooms at the new field.
That led some proponents of Mattos Field to criticize the project as not fulfilling a promise that the new women’s softball field at Green Street Park would have the same amenities as those that existed at Mattos. The issue was seen as one of fairness.
Verga said the new softball field and park improvement project will include full permanent bathrooms after all. He had previously rejected as too expensive a proposal to run a 1,000-foot sewer line to accommodate the initial location of the bathrooms, near the third base side of the new field toward Market Basket.
The city is able to accommodate the change, however, by moving the bathroom facility to the opposite end of the park, where it is much closer to water and sewer lines on Green Street. The permanent restrooms will now be built in an area adjacent to the basketball court and existing parking lot on Green Street.
“I think it’s a compromise because, you know, we originally talked about this months and months ago that the actual vote was pretty vague,” Verga said about the approval to replace Mattos Field. There was no mention of bathrooms, he said.
He said the understanding from proponents of women’s softball was that the new field would duplicate what was at Mattos Field. Verga said that when he became mayor in January 2022, the project was in limbo. A key piece that had been missing was the need for access in an area not far from Market Basket’s back loading dock.
Verga said the city was in talks with real estate developer Sam Park and representatives from Market Basket. The city has in hand the construction easement and they are still working out the details for the permanent easement, he said.
When the portable bathrooms became an issue, the mayor said he spoke with Public Works Director Mike Hale about the three options for bathrooms at the park. The first were the portables. The second involved running a long pressurized sewer line of 1,000 feet or more, but a third option was to run sewerage from a manhole at the intersection of Perkins and Green streets.
“So, I said, we are doing this one because this would be a traditional, gravity fed sewer,” Verga said. Putting the bathrooms closer to Green Street would not only provide bathrooms for the softball field but for other activities in the park.
Verga said the new softball field will have new home and visitor dugouts. The existing basketball court will be restriped and repaved, and so too will the existing parking lot on Green Street. A new parking area will be created toward the outfield with more than 30 spaces.
The project will be done in phases; the storage shed and bathrooms are part of the second phase. Verga said the infrastructure for the bathrooms will be put in place before the paving of Green Street is scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 19.
Verga said the plan is to have the field seeded by Sept. 15 with the goal of having two growing seasons, one in the fall and one in the spring, before teams can take the field.
Tetra Tech is the engineering firm the city engaged to design, permit and bid the project, with Heimlich Landscaping and Construction Corp. of Woburn the winning bidder.
