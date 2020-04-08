A second Gloucester resident has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.
The resident has not been identified, and no other information was available.
As of Wednesday, there have been 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Gloucester: two are currently hospitalized, 22 are in isolation and 30 have recovered. That number does not include the two residents who have died.
Filippo Zappa, 85, of Gloucester died Sunday, April 5, at Beverly Hospital due to complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. He was the city’s first death related to the coronavirus.
Another Cape Ann resident, Michael McKinnell, 84, of Rockport, also passed away due to coronoavirus-related complications, The world-renowned architect who designed Boston City Hall died March 27.
The Gloucester Health Department is actively working toward identifying and monitoring those individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as anyone with whom they have recently come into contact.
The state Department of Public Health reports that symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia in severe cases. If you display symptoms or suspect that you may have come into contact with a person who may be infected, please contact your primary care provider immediately.
