2nd claim cites conduct by mayor

City Community Development Director Jill Cahill has asked for an external investigation into the work environment created by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who she says continues to “degrade, berate and threaten” her colleagues and members of the public.
In a harassment and hostile work environment claim filed with the city in early February, Cahill said she has seen the mayor call managers degrading names and discuss the personal business of staff and city councilors in inappropriate and threatening ways. The outbursts have come in closed-door sessions, in public meetings and via text messages “so many times that it feels like a daily occurrence.”
Cahill, who became the city’s community development director in 2017, also said that Romeo Theken routinely “verbally abuses me, and others, often in front of others, and when confronted with the issues she cries and apologizes.”
According to the Feb 1, 2021, claim obtained by the Gloucester Daily Times, Romeo Theken has said the City Council will not take action against her because she “has something on every single one of them.”
In one incident outlined in the three-page document, Cahill said she saw the mayor run her hand through the hair of the state’s secretary of Administration and Finance and say “Jill, look, I am doing the sexual harassment again.” She then told the official if the city didn’t get the funding she was requesting she would pull out his hair, according to the complaint.
Michael Heffernan has been the state’s finance secretary since 2017. His office was unable to comment by press time.
The mayor did not respond to a request for comment.
“Whether this threat was serious is irrelevant, it is humiliating and inappropriate in the workplace,” Cahill wrote, explaining in a follow-up interview that no one spoke up about the Romeo Theken’s actions at the meeting as they occurred.
The “culture in this community is ‘Oh, it is just who she is and look the other way,’” Cahill said in an interview earlier this week.
Cahill’s complaint is the second to come to light in recent days. Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro has also filed a harassment complaint against the mayor and members of her administration — and filed a lawsuit — alleging similar actions by the mayor.
When asked how she would describe the work environment in her administration, Romeo Theken wrote to the Times, “I recognize that this year has been challenging for all due to the COVID-19 pandemic; we didn’t stop working. We are public servants and our responsibility is to the residents and businesses within Gloucester — public safety and public health are our first priorities.”
“Especially in a pandemic, we have high expectations to take care of our residents and businesses,” she added. “Many of our employees have children and have had to become ‘teachers’ while also working from home and some needed to care for their parents as well. I am proud of how my team worked on behalf of our city and community.”
Serving the city during a pandemic
In June 2020, Cahill’s complaint states that the mayor sent a text message to Cahill, city Economic Development Director Sal Di Stefano, Discover Gloucester Executive Director Elizabeth Carey and Main Street property owner Ken Hecht regarding the summer preparations for Main Street in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the complaint, the text on June 23 was “threatening” and, in it, the mayor berated Cahill for “perceived lack of quick action to close Main Street and the allowance for outdoor dining.”
Carey declined to comment, and Di Stefano did not return the Times’ email or phone call requesting comment Thursday morning.
“I have had a few excited conversations with her, but that is all,” Hecht told the Times on Thursday. “I am not witness to anybody else but her and my personal conversation.”
Cahill said the text message came after months of the mayor yelling and screaming about “not getting what she wants” on matters related to COVID response.
The following day, according to the complaint, Cahill met with the mayor with then-interim CAO Vanessa Krawzcyk as a witness, and told Romeo Theken that she was not to be treated in that manner. If the mayor was unsatisfied with Cahill’s work performance, she said, then the mayor needs to discuss that with her personally and “give guidance as to expectations and shortfalls.”
Cahill told the mayor that their working relationship “shows the signs of an abusive relationship, that she has created an offensive and unpleasant working environment and that I am not comfortable in this work environment,” according to the complaint.
Cahill then filed an informal complaint with then-Personnel Director Donna Leete, the same complaint she refiled as a part of the harassment claim she sent to HR this February.
While she fears “retaliation” from the mayor, city General Counsel Chip Payson and CAO Nicole Kieser, Cahill said in an interview that she decided to file an official claim when she witnessed Romeo Theken threaten other department heads without them being present for reporting her inappropriate behavior to the Human Resources Department.
“If she is talking about these people in that way, how is she talking about me when I am not inside the room?” Cahill asked.
