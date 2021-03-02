2nd Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 6 decades located

The Jacob and Gwendolyn Knight Lawrence Foundation/Artists Rights Society/Peabody Essex Museum. The 1956 painting "Immigrants admitted from all countries: 1820 to 1840 —115,773," by Black American artist Jacob Lawrence is panel 28 from a private collection of a 30-panel series by Lawrence titled "Struggle: From the History of the American People." The panel had been missing for more than 60 years, but the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, it had been discovered in New York and will join a national exhibition tour of the series. The locations of three other missing panels remain unknown.