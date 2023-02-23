William Wheat of Rockport is seeking a 40B comprehensive permit to build a two-story, 30-unit building called Whistlestop Apartments on an 88-foot-wide strip of land at 50R Maplewood Ave.
The building would have 27 studios and three three-bedroom units, with eight units, 25% of the total, deemed affordable to those making 60% of the area median income.
The applicant, Bigelow Real Estate LLC, is proposing the apartment building on the western half of a former railroad spur with an entrance onto Whistlestop Way, a private right of way and not a public street, it was pointed out during a recent meeting.
The vacant parcel sits wedged between Doyon’s Appliance and the MBTA Gloucester Station’s parking lot on one side, and the Maplewood Car Wash, 7-Eleven and McDonald’s on the other.
Gloucester attorney Joel Favazza outlined the project before a special meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals on Feb. 16, noting that title to the property was recently conveyed from Wheat as an individual to Bigelow Real Estate LLC, the entity that applied for Project Eligibility from the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency. The state agency granted a site approval and determination of eligibility letter for the project in April 2021, according to the application.
Getting such a letter is a necessary step under state law Chapter 40B, which “enables local Zoning Boards of Appeals to approve affordable housing developments under flexible rules if at least 20% to 25% of the units have long-term affordability restrictions,” the state’s website says.
Wheat is seeking waivers from dimensional requirements and use allowances of the Extensive Business District, Zoning Board Chair Joe Parisi III said. Residential uses are not allowed in an Extensive Business District.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil, who grew up on Myrtle Square, worried about the project worsening flooding in the area.
“It’s a swamp,” O’Neil said. “And by adding buildings and adding pavement, it’s just going to get worse.”
Favazza noted the property is 35 feet above where the city’s so-called lowlands requirements kick in. He said no one was disputing there was flooding behind the 7-Eleven, but major city improvements have been made to lessen flooding in the area. The project would be more beneficial than what is there now, he said.
Betsy Works, trustee of the Works Realty Trust whose properties at 46 and 48 Maplewood border 50R Maplewood Ave., said she’s in favor of affordable housing, but was concerned about negative impacts from storm water flooding on the businesses that have been there for 40 years or so.
In 1984, the family’s car dealership was redeveloped into a small mall, the 7-Eleven, and the McDonald’s, she said.
In 2003, the car wash was sold with the contingency that the entrances and exits would be shared due to the close proximity of the buildings, the tightness of the vehicle corridors, circulation patterns and parking, Works said.
“I hear all of this stuff going on but I hear nothing of the concern about the abutters’ property that also has pictures of flooding that you see over and over and over again, and we would like to have this part of this process,” said Works, who read from several city studies identifying the area as one prone to flooding.
Works said the trust has working to resolve the ponding behind the 7-Eleven, “but we are in a bowl and all the storm water from all of the property around us flows into it.”
Favazza later said Wheat plans to fix a dead pump on his property that drains a catch basin on Works’ property to try and address the flooding issue.
Parisi said it’s the applicant’s “burden of proof” to show they are not going to make things worse on Works’ property.
Zoning Board consultant Scott Turner, director of planning at Environmental Partners in Quincy, said the applicant had agreed to dig additional test holes to check the soils last Friday, something which would help inform him about the site’s proposed stormwater management plans.
The Zoning Board hearing on 50R Maplewood Ave. was continued to Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. A Zoom link can be found on the city’s website at gloucester-ma.gov in the event calendar.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.