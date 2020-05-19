LYNN — Health care workers in Lynn are celebrating a crisis pay agreement that will boost hourly wages by between $3 and $12.
The agreement between Lynn Community Health Center and workers with 1199SEIU will run through the public health emergency and covers medical assistants, registered nurses, clerical staff, screeners, and nurse practitioners, according to the union, which announced the accord last week and said it would affect about 300 workers.
"This is a real victory for frontline caregivers who go above and beyond to deliver high-quality care even as they brush aside fear every day. This agreement recognizes their hard work during this unprecedented moment in history," Tim Foley, executive vice president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said when the agreement was announced. "We implore all healthcare providers to follow LCHC’s example in utilizing a portion of funding from the CARES Act and future stimulus packages to be used as additional compensation for frontline healthcare workers who have been protecting our communities day-in and day-out."