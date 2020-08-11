During the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Lewis saw his floor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston converted into a makeshift intensive care unit to accommodate the influx of people that came from all over the Boston Metro area.
“We had Gloucester residents who I watched die,” the nurse said, explaining the traumatic experience of assisting both young and old in their final days of life.
“I implore you to understand that if schools are reopened prematurely, there will be children who are traumatized for the rest of their lives and you will lose teachers who will die unnecessary deaths,” said Lewis, whose sibling is a teacher at O’Maley Innovation Middle School. “This is not something to mess around with.”
Gloucester Public Schools administrators and the School Committee have yet to finalize a plan for reopening this fall and — with the amount of community feedback such as Lewis’ that leaders received at Monday night’s public hearing — they have a lot to think about.
Members of the Gloucester Teachers Association, parents, teachers from neighboring districts, students, and family members logged in on Monday to pose one question: how can the school district assure safety for children, teachers, and their families going into the school year?
At the start of Monday’s meeting, 220 attendees were tuning into the public hearing. An hour in, that number rose to 302.
The school district’s preliminary reopening plan — as presented by Superintendent Ben Lummis at an Aug. 5 School Committee meeting — proposed that preschool meet in-person with reduced class sizes, elementary schools meet in-person with an hour of remote learning scheduled in the afternoon, O’Maley Innovation Middle School have a full enrollment hybrid, and Gloucester High School run a split-day hybrid.
Many teachers suggested that the school district consider starting the school year entirely remotely and then phase in a hybrid model when it is safe to do so.
“Gloucester’s educators, like all educators, want nothing more than to return to their classrooms to be with their students and provide them the best possible education,” Rachel Rex read off of a letter that was written by Gloucester Teachers Association (GTA) President Cynthia Lanzendorf-Carney on behalf of the association as a whole. “However, that same concern for our students’ well-being and education, which pushes us to return to the physical building, is also pulling us to stay home for them and for each other — at least for a little while longer.”
Recommended ways in which to create a safer learning environment for teachers and students included infrastructure improvements, and an increase in general maintenance and custodial personnel.
Other teachers, parents, and students suggested that the hybrid model and integration of outdoor learning could be ideal as children will do better learning in person.
"It means a lot to the kids and I do understand the health and safety concerns, but I do think there is a way to do it and I think the hybrid model is what we should go with," Gloucester High School student Kelsey Lowthers said.
For Jody Drew, the fact that grocery store and restaurant employees are back at work is a sure sign that it is safe for teachers to return as well.
"I think that if everyone practices good hygiene and wears their masks and has common sense I don't see why we can't go back to school safely," he said
At the end of the day, Lanzendorf-Carney said she does “not want to see yearbooks at the end of the school year with pages ‘In Memoriams’ dedicated to the educators and students we may lose to COVID if we return to the buildings too quickly
“I don’t want to reflect back on this process and be complicit in rushing Gloucester educators and students back into an unsafe environment,” she added.
The School Committee will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 12 to vote on a final plan on the primary learning model for each school level to be submitted to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.