Massachusetts reported another 35 COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,095.
There were about 100 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Monday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 108,700 in Massachusetts.
The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 ticked up to 762 compared to the 748 reported Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also rose slightly to 138 compared to the 134 reported Sunday.
Patients requiring intubation fell from 81 on Sunday to 79 on Monday.
The number of the deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,111 — or more than 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday; 2,225 residents have been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, same as last Wednesday when 525 people had been tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday; 260 residents tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, 290 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 21 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday at Beverly Hospital, up from 15 on Sunday. Two of those patients, on more than Sunday, were in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital on Monday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.