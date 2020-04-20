36 scofflaws ticketed around Halibut Point

ROCKPORT — While visitors flocked to Halibut Point State Park in Rockport this weekend, officers followed up by issuing 36 parking tickets on Granite Street.
Halibut Point's parking lot on Gott Avenue is closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While visitors are allowed to walk the trails of the park, the visitors center and all picnic areas and restrooms are off limits.
In response to the parking lot closure, Rockport Police have lined Granite Street with "No Parking" signs. Parking on that section of Granite Street, which is also Route 127, was already prohibited.
The 36 scofflaws parked on Granite Street near the park entrance, and were ticketed by police.
"We've taken a lot of steps already in regards to signage," said police Chief John Horvath, "and we've been in conversation with the state regarding the parking situation up there."
