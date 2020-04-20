36 scofflaws ticketed around Halibut Point

PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo. A Rockport Police officer tickets a line of cars near the entrance to Halibut Point State Park. The park is open, but the parking lot is closed due to COVID-19. Many cars could be seen along the roadway despite the state advising people to go out near your home. 4/19/20

 Paul Bilodeau

ROCKPORT — While visitors flocked to Halibut Point State Park in Rockport this weekend, officers followed up by issuing 36 parking tickets on Granite Street. 

Halibut Point's parking lot on Gott Avenue is closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While visitors are allowed to walk the trails of the park, the visitors center and all picnic areas and restrooms are off limits. 

In response to the parking lot closure, Rockport Police have lined Granite Street with "No Parking" signs. Parking on that section of Granite Street, which is also Route 127, was already prohibited. 

The 36 scofflaws parked on Granite Street near the park entrance, and were ticketed by police. 

"We've taken a lot of steps already in regards to signage," said police Chief John Horvath, "and we've been in conversation with the state regarding the parking situation up there."

