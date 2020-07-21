4 receive $3K Ellis scholarships

The Kay Ellis Memorial Scholarship committee announced its four scholarships recipients, each who received $3,000 for their education.
The four college-bound students awarded scholarships are Danielle Crear, Jesse Feeney, Rachel Turner, and Lexi Zubricki.
The students were chosen for their desire to pursue their education in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.
"The scholarship fund is supported in many ways by local and regional tourism-based businesses and owners; friends and family members who loved Kay Ellis, a long-time advocate of tourism and education," according to committee member Linn Parisi. "In addition to being a financial conduit for supporting local and regional travel and tourism students, the Kay Ellis Scholarship is also a tangible addition towards sustainability in this economically important industry."
To date, the Kay Ellis Memorial Scholarship has awarded $45,000 to local students in just four years.
Ellis was a proponent of tourism to Gloucester to ensure the wellness of local mom-and-pop shops and businesses. She and her husband, Capt. Tom Ellis, dreamed about and eventually built in 1997 the schooner Thomas E. Lannon. Their sons and daughter-in-law now run the schooner business.
Kiley Davis, a member of the scholarship committee member, said in 2020, they added a new recipient and donated to the Turning the Tide Ovarian Cancer Retreat where Ellis was a former attendee.
"This is a tremendous achievement and we are committed to continuing our scholarship funding for years to come," Davis said.
However, due to the pandemic, the scholarship’s annual Schooner Sail & Dock Party, its primary fundraiser, has been canceled this summer.
The scholarship organizers noted that donations can be made online at KayEllisScholarship.org.
"Stay smart and safe as we all navigate through these rough waters, and keep your eye out for the Save the Date for the 2021 benefit Sail and Dock party," added Parisi.