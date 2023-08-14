This week is filled with events that honor those who work at sea, from the fishermen to the U.S. Coast Guard, as part of August’s Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month and the city’s 400+ anniversary. Coast Guard Appreciation Day and the annual Fishermen’s Memorial Service are two key events.
Honoring those who serve
The 400+ organization wanted to honor the men and women of U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester as part of Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month.
The Coast Guard Appreciation Day takes place Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. Open to the public with a short ceremony, it offers tours of Station Gloucester at 17 Harbor Loop and Station Gloucester vessels.
Chief Warrant Officer Jim Bridges, commanding officer of Station Gloucester, expressed his gratitude.
“It’s a privilege to be able to serve and live in a community that has a maritime history as rich as Gloucester,” he said. “I’m honored and humbled that the 400th anniversary committee is paying tribute to the hard-working men and women of Coast Guard Station Gloucester.”
Fisherman’s Memorial Service
The annual Fishermen’s Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. The service is to remember and honor all of those who have lost their lives in the long history of Gloucester’s fishing industry.
The service starts with a procession from the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., down Middle Street and onto Stacy Boulevard.
Everyone is invited to join the procession, which is led by a line of drummers. Many of those who are walking will carry flowers to toss into the sea at the end of the ceremony. Others will carry boat oars that share the names of Gloucester fishing boats, past and present.
The Fishermen’s Memorial Service Committee invites all to attend and remember those who lost their lives fishing from America’s oldest seaport.
Two fisheries films
Two documentary films, which run about an hour each, will be shown — free — over the next two Wednesdays, Aug. 16 and 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the expansive studio space of MAGMA, on the top floor of Brown’s Mall, entering the building at 11 Pleasant St.
In the spirit that August is Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month, these two films were chosen because they chronicle what is happening in the fisheries.
Stephanie Sallah-Tashjy, an organizer, noted that many people in Gloucester have someone in their family, past or present, whose lives have been touched by the fisheries. Or they know someone whose lives have been touched by the fisheries.
“Dead in the Water,” directed by filmmaker David Wittkower, a Rockport native, will be screened first on Aug. 16; and “Fish & Men,” filmed in part in Gloucester, will be screened on Aug. 23; no reservations are required.
AGH art on public view
An exhibition of Addison Gilbert Hospital’s art collection is now on view at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, off Grant Circle. The show, free to the public, runs through Oct. 8. The exhibit is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Working in collaboration with Addison Gilbert Hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, and in recognition of Gloucester’s 400+, the museum exhibits a selection of the hospital’s artwork from its collection of more than 300 works donated by patients and their families since its founding in 1889.
“Addison Gilbert Hospital’s prominent collection is a little-known secret around much of Cape Ann, familiar mostly to staff, patients and families who have admired the works while passing through offices and hallways there and have donated them in thanks to the hospital for its continued commitment to quality care,” said museum Director Oliver Barker.
The majority of artists featured in the collection worked on Cape Ann during the 20th century.
“The crown jewel of the hospital’s collection is an oil painting of Gloucester Harbor done in the 1850s by Fitz Henry Lane (1804-1965). That work has been at the Cape Ann Museum since the mid-1970s, where it is safely and prominently displayed along with other paintings by Lane,” wrote museum curator Martha Oaks in a gallery guide.
Several of the works on view are by women artists, including East Gloucester painter Alice Beach Winter (1877-1968); Louise Upton Brumback (1867-1929), a founding president of the Gloucester Society of Artists in 1922; Bertha Peyton (1871-1947), an East Gloucester painter; as well as Vera Andrus (1895-1979), a printmaker, painter and book illustrator.
There are works by Annisquam watercolorist Harry Gage (1887-1982), who served as chair of the Cape Ann Arts Council, founded in 1955; Stanley Woodward (1890-1970); Emile Gruppe (1896-1978); and Charles Movalli (1945-2016).
Historic medical-related artifacts and photographs from Addison Gilbert Hospital are also featured in the exhibit as are archival materials exploring the history of the community hospital.
Musical salute to Gloucester 400+
The Cape Ann Community Band will perform a special “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., a highlight of the summer concert series at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
The musical tribute to Gloucester is directed by Gloucester’s own music man, conductor David Benjamin, and will feature music special to Cape Ann.
“We’ve planned a program that covers the music of Indigenous people who first inhabited Cape Ann, those first English fishermen here in Stage Fort Park, and the immigrants who followed throughout the next 400 years”, said Benjamin. “We will feature the Irish, Swedish, Finnish, Italian, Portuguese, Eastern Europeans, and the Brazilians, our most recent group to emigrate here. The concert will be introduced by young musicians from the Gloucester Elementary School Band program, who are our next chapter of Gloucester’s musical journey.”
The program includes the work of local composer Robert J. Bradshaw, who wrote “Gloucester Fanfare” for the city’s 375th anniversary. Benjamin noted that as a special treat, the band will include Bradshaw’s arrangement of the “Gloucester High School Song.” The concert will conclude with music from the movie “The Perfect Storm.”
“I want to encourage all to attend,” he said. “It will be an evening of fantastic music overlooking the Outer Harbor, known for glorious sunsets, schooners sailing by — it doesn’t get any better than this in Gloucester.”
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket.
For more details on this and the remaining summer concerts of the 2023 season, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com.
For details on other 400+ events, visit gloucesterma400.org.