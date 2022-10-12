The City Council recently approved a $4 million loan order to replace ancient water and sewer mains along Mt. Pleasant Avenue and connecting side streets, from East Main Street to Haskell Street in East Gloucester.
The work is expected to take four months, according to a notice to abutters, however, the water work may be suspended late November to early April due to the winter. During the winter months, the contractor will install the new sewer main, depending on the weather.
The city’s chief financial officer, John Dunn, updated the council during a public hearing on Sept. 27.
Of the $4 million price tag, $3.25 million is for water lines and $750,000 is for sewer lines, he said.
“These are lines that are really basically some of the oldest in the city,” Dunn said, “so we do need to do these.”
He said National Grid will also redo some natural gas lines located within the same trenches where the water and sewer main work is taking place.
“As we go through that, generally this will be a wonderful thing that happens and then what will happen is it will actually be paved,” Dunn said. The city’s chief administrative officer, Jill Cahill, added both the pavement and sidewalks will be fully restored.
“This is a good project,” Dunn said. “That’s where we think it’s going to end up and this will be a wonderful thing for neighborhood.”
Cahill said the project should be done by next spring.
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, who represents East Gloucester, said the work began the first week of September to take advantage of the weather.
Councilor-at-Large James O’Hara asked if the old water lines would be removed during the project. Cahill said she assumed they would but she did not know definitively.
“I would agree,” Dunn said. “Basically when this stuff, this type of thing happens, the old stuff comes out and the new stuff goes in.”
“We do take them out in most cases,” said Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale in an interview Tuesday. He said about 30% of the water mains have been replaced since the project started.
“We are moving right along,” Hale said.
No residents spoke during the public hearing. Memhard said the Budget and Finance Committee recommended the loan order.
“As any of us who live in East Gloucester know this is an important project,” Memhard said. “Councilor (Jason) Grow has been eager to see this work done and has been in contact with the mayor’s office regarding this as have I.”
Grow lives on a side street off Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
Memhard noted that Mt. Pleasant Avenue is a public road, not a private road like Beach Road or Bass Avenue.
“It’s exciting to see it get started,” said Memhard. For residents who have questions or need additional information, a notice sent out by the city asks them to call Matt Coutu, the resident engineer, at 978-414-7751.
The work is being done by the city’s contractor, N. Granese & Sons, Inc., and subcontractors.
Crews have installed temporary above ground water service for the entire length of Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Memhard said, noting it has become a challenge to get to East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension in the morning or afternoon. Side streets to Mt. Pleasant Avenue lead to the school.
Grow said the neighborhood is grateful for the water main improvement, but they will also be grateful to see Mt. Pleasant, which he said was in “sorry” shape, repaved next year. Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, the council’s vice president, said the work should also include the addition of fire hydrants while making Mt. Pleasant Avenue more pleasant to walk along.
Councilors voted 9-0 to approve the $4 million loan order.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.