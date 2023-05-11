Gloucester firefighters early Thursday morning quickly doused a fire on a wooden staircase and landing at an apartment building on Prospect Street found to have been caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials, according to a statement from fire Chief Eric Smith.
Crews prevented the fire from spreading to an attached house.
No one was reported injured, but five people were displaced until the building can be repaired.
At about 1 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at 59 Prospect St., at the intersection with Mason Street.
The first company to arrive found fire on the staircase and landing that connects 59 Prospect St. with a building at 25 Mason St.
According to the Gloucester Firefighters Local 762 Facebook page, the fire was knocked down at 1:09 a.m.
"Working smoke detectors allowed early notification and quick evacuation of this multi-family building," the post said.
“If not for the quick response and knockdown of this fire, the damage and loss would have been far more significant,” Smith said.
After an investigation, it was found that the cause of the fire was due to careless disposal of smoking materials. Smith reminded residents to properly dispose of smoking materials, whether inside or outside.
Beauport Ambulance and the Rockport Fire Department provided station coverage.
This has been a stretch for the Gloucester Fire Department. Crews quickly doused a small fire in the Archives office in the basement of City Hall late Wednesday, May 3. The fire forced City Hall to close through the end of this week as crews work to clean up the smoke damage.
And on the evening of Monday, May 8, crews doused a 2-acre brush fire along the Route 128 Extension heading south.