5 things to do this weekend

Tall Tales
The Gloucester Sea Serpent, Ebenezer Babson’s Ghost Army, and the witches of Dogtown come to life in John Minigan’s “Tall Tales at Blackburn Tavern,” commissioned to celebrate Gloucester’s 400th year. Catch it Friday at 8 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday at 3 or 8 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. Tickets, details at gloucesterstage.com
Indian dance
Soloist Soumya Rajaram and the Samskrithi Ensemble of Indian dancers spice up the stage this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Details, tickets, $22, at windhover.org
Day of music
Art and music mingle on the waterfront in the Gloucester Harvest Music Festival in support of Addison Gilbert Citizens Fund, this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gloucester Harbor Walk, 65 Rogers St. $20 suggested donation at the gate.
Coast to the Cure
Cyclists ride to benefit NF Northeast which supports neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system. Kicks off at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave, Gloucester. Choose from 24-, 40-, or 66-mile courses. Lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/coasttothecurenf2023/.
Writers writing
Five of Gloucester’s legendary literary lions — Peter Anastas, Jonathan Bayliss, Vincent Ferrini, Joe Garland, and Charles Olson — come alive this Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m., CAMTalks hosted at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Free to the public, but registration required; see “events” at capeannmuseum.org