Crafts, cars, pancakes
The free 42nd Waterfront Festival, featuring more than 200 juried artisans, artists, authors, food vendors and musicians, is Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester. The Rotary Club of Gloucester will hold its pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The North Shore Old Car Club will display more than 75 antique automobiles on Sunday.
Falconry
“Falconry & The Medieval World” will be offered in a tent on the lawn at Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Falconry has a 4,000-year history, but its glory days were in the medieval period. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for 4 and younger. Details, https://bit.ly/birdsofpreyHCM.
Sea songs
Arpeggione presents “Songs of the Seafarer” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Meetinghouse to commemorate Gloucester’s 400+ years. The concert features orchestral and vocal works and music by Mendelssohn, Schubert and Mahler performed on late 19th century instruments. Baritone David Kravitz performs. Tickets, $15, at gloucesterma400.org.
Seaside stories
Heidi Wakeman, Kevin Perrin, Linda Bourke and Mark Efinger deliver “Stories on Deck” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday on the schooner Advenure at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Free. Boat will remain dockside. Details, www.gloucesterma400.org/event/stories-on-deck-6.
Tales asail
And there is a “Stories at Sea” sail aboard Adventure on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring Rabbi Myron Geller, Gloucester’s longest serving rabbi at Temple Ahavat Achim for 41 years, and Rockporter Warren Salinger, now 92, one of the few people today who can say he had conversations with Albert Einstein. Tickets, $51, available at https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com.