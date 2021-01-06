MANCHESTER — Five hundred residents were tested for COVID-19 during the last of days of December and Manchester officials and organizers reported no hiccups during the state-funded clinic.
The town bought 500 tests to be administered over five days — Dec. 19, 20, 21, 28 and 29 – and officials decided to hire Allan's Pharmacy of Manchester to administer them.
A key aspect to the five late December clinics, said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel, was Veritas' online registration for tests. Patients scheduled their own test times so pharmacy workers know ahead of time how many people were coming each day.
Previously, the town paid Beauport Ambulance Services to administer COVID-19 tests in a drive-by clinic on Dec. 15 and 16 outside Town Hall. Funds were used through a state grant via the CARES Act. Near the start of the clinic, Beauport's computer system crashed, causing cars to line up down Route 127. The tests, all 220, were used up two hours before the first day of the clinic was scheduled to close. Technicians had to start turning people away, including some who waited in line for hours.
After the first clinic town officials decided to hire Allan's Pharmacy, which has been administering COVID-19 tests manufactured by Veritas Genetics of Danvers to the public since November.
According to Federspiel, Beauport gave out registration forms for patients to fill out by hand during the day of their clinic. Some of the handwriting was illegible, which caused some patients to receive their results much later than expected.
"(Veritas') online registration was key," Federspiel said.
Jay Sibulkin, president of Allen's Pharmacy, said staff were busy yet prepared over the five-day clinic.
"We had around 200 tests one day — 100 from the town and 100 from the public," he explained. "We just had to prepare for the triage. We had people pull around the pharmacy and had two pharmacists go out and give the tests. We had an Eagle Scout help us out with the traffic. It all went pretty flawlessly."
At the selectmen's meeting on Dec. 21, Selectmen Jeffrey Bodmer said Beauport "was not ready for primetime" on Dec. 18 and suggested the town ask for some form of rebate. Selectwoman Becky Jacques said it would be a "reasonable request." On Monday afternoon, Federspiel told the Gloucester Times said the town does not have a "final agreement" on whether to pursue the rebate.
Cape Ann COVID-19 numbers
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 900 confirmed cases Dec. 29, up from 834 on Dec. 23, when 78 cases were active. At least 31 residents had died from COVID-19 and 786 had recovered as of Dec. 23. As of Dec. 29, 27,330 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 164 confirmed cases Monday, up from 155 on Dec. 29. As of Monday, there were 22 active cases in town and 48 of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Among the 164 who have contracted the coronavirus, 140 had recovered as of Monday. At least 19 residents have died of the virus while 5,778 residents had been tested as of Dec. 29.
Essex: 88 confirmed cases Sunday, up seven from Dec. 29, when 2,990 had been tested.
Manchester: 117 confirmed cases, 13 active, last Wednesday; 5,857 tested as of Dec. 29.