MANCHESTER — Due to the work of the Bay State’s congressional representatives, Manchester-by-the-Sea is slated to be the recipient of a $500,000 grant from the federal government to develop new methods and tools aimed at preventing and managing “dramatic weather events along the coastline.”
The grant is part of a more than $27 million federal aid package in the fiscal year 2023 budget. The money is designed to fund several community projects on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley.
Manchester Select Board member Brian Sollosy said while he welcomes the appropriation, he plans to keep a close eye on how the money will be spent.
“I know that we have some serious issues relative to the wastewater treatment plant, subject to coastal flooding and storm surges” he said. “I know we’re studying it.”
U.S. Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and U.S Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan, all Massachusetts Democrats, worked on the effort to secure the funding.
In Manchester, Sollosy said the view of the Select Board is that something needs to take place to prevent the impacts of coastal flooding in town.
However, he said he is not a proponent of wasteful spending.
“I’m opposed to just spending money for studies,” Sollosy said. “But we do have to address it and we do have to look at it. I’m going to keep a close eye on how it’s spent.”
Markey said he was proud to have worked with Warren, Moulton and Trahan to secure the funding package.
Part of the money, he said, will be designated to expand public transit access to the area’s workforce centers, invest in the future of the commercial fishing and seafood industries, and ensure that coastal communities are “made more resilient against extreme weather and so much more.”
In total, 17 projects on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley are being funded in the spending package including:
• $1.99 million for the Gloucester Fisherman’s Wives Development Program to connect the Massachusetts commercial fishing industry and seafood industry with energy efficiency and renewable technology experts to improve their harvest, processing and seafood sales, as well as reduce their emissions and carbon pollution. (Read more here: http://bit.ly/3GXKizW)
• $2.3 million for Salem’s expansion of the Salem Skipper, an on-demand mobility service that will be extended to Peabody and Danvers. The service is designed to go to several workforce centers, including Essex Agricultural and Technical High School, North Shore Community College and the Cherry Hill Industrial Park.
• $2 million to the city of Gloucester to upgrade its Water Pollution Control Facility aimed at supporting the public health and safety of residents. (Read more here: http://bit.ly/3ZS0IT9)
• $1 million to the Lynn Community Health Center Pharmacy to renovate and staff a pharmacy to improve patient care and expand access to low-cost and affordable prescription medications.
“I’m proud of all that the Massachusetts delegation has achieved together in securing funding that will make the Commonwealth an even better place to call home,” Trahan said.
