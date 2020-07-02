Massachusetts health officials reported another 51 confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed and presumed deaths in the state to 8,123 since the start of the pandemic.
There were 195 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday — pushing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 109,300 in Massachusetts.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 681 compared to 760 reported Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care ticked down to 113 compared to the 123 reported Wednesday.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,141, or more than 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday, same as last week; 2,447 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, same as on Monday, and 584 people tested . Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, same as last Wednesday; 295 tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, same as last Wednesday; 354 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 13 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday morning at Beverly Hospital, down four from Wednesday. None of those patients, the same as Wednesday, were in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.