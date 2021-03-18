The Community Impact Unit accepted a $5,000 donation from Beauport Hospitality Group at the Beauport Hotel for its Kops-N-Kids program Thursday.
"Donations like this from the Beauport Hospitality Group continue to allow us to provide for our community through different platforms like Kops n Kids," Gloucester police Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro said. "We would also like to thank Barry Pett and the Gloucester Fund for allowing us to use their 501c3."
The Kops-N-Kids program was started in 2016 by Nicastro and former Chief John McCarthy to build friendships with the city's youth.
Although the virus jostled everyone's plans, Kops-N-Kids was able to pivot to continue extending services to the community.
"Covid hit us like everyone else but just after two days of working from home we returned to the office," said Community Impact Unit member Tito Rodriguez. "We thought it was vital for us to have a presence in our community during these difficult times."
Since the pandemic hit Gloucester a year ago, the Community Impact Unit has started an online gaming platform for children to connect with school resource officers and provided bikes, scooters, skateboards, helmets, clothing, food, and games to kids in need.
If anyone is interested in helping the Community Impact Unit they can call Nicastro at 978-325-5471 or email him at jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.