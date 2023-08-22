When East Veterans Elementary School families tour their big, brand-new school on Webster Street later this week, they will be guided by incoming fifth-graders who will show off the new home of the Blue Sharks.
The fifth-graders were going through their tour-guide training Monday, getting to know the school and giving special tours to their own families as practice.
“These are going to be the tour guides for the tours on Thursday and Friday,” said Principal Matt Fusco as he led eight students during their training, starting under the soaring atrium of the main hallway, where the administrative suite, nurse’s office and cafeteria are located.
The students then moved upstairs to the full-sized gym, featuring an electronic scoreboard, a full-sized stage with professional lighting and sound systems, the logo of East Veterans at center court, and porthole windows. Two porthole windows at floor level feature bench seating where students can take a break.
Incoming fifth-grader Jameson Militello, 10, read from his script: “This is our full-size gym with a complete working scoreboard, adjustable basketball hoops, sound system, ropes and a fully automated screen that will allow for two PE classes to operate at the same time.”
He noted the same company that installed the parquet floor for the Boston Celtics installed the flooring in the new gym.
“I love that I have the seats and the windows right there,” Militello said.
Also training to be East Vets tour guides were Preston Whynott, Aubree Travers, Penny Giddings, Lilly Ginsburg, Liana Baldassano, Colton Sousa, and Liam Bruce.
They took in the music and art rooms, and the library/media center, dubbed the Curiosity Commons, with its circular lights and its clerestory windows shaped like waves.
They also toured a second-grade classroom and an extended learning area. These areas on each academic floor feature floor-to-ceiling windows, interactive whiteboards and comfortable seating that can be used as a meeting space or can accommodate an entire grade for a program.
“Really big and fun,” said Giddings about the extended learning area. She said she was excited about going to the new school.
When it opens next Tuesday, Aug. 29, it will combine the students, teachers and staffs of the defunct Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools in the new building on the site of Veterans Memorial at 11 Webster St. The new school has a capacity to hold 440 students.
“It’s a little big,” said Travers about her first impression.
“It’s huge,” Bruce said. “And it’s new. It’s clean.” When asked if he liked his new school, he said, “Yes, I really do.”
