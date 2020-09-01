When the first overdose vigil was organized in Gloucester 10 years ago, a man who wouldn't give his name said he kept a list of the names "of everyone in Gloucester who's died of heroin since we were kids."
"It isn't as long a list as the names at the Man at the Wheel," he said, "but it's pretty long."
And Kathy Day, who helped plan the event, said the decision to hold the vigil not at the iconic Gloucester landmark, where 5,384 names are listed on the cenotaphs, but at the flagpole at the nearby Blyman Bridge was made to keep the service free of controversy and contention.
"This event is about getting away from judgment," said Day then. "It's about peace and healing, and creating a space and place for families who've lost loved ones to come together, bond, and share a grief only they can understand."
The event, now known as the Luminaries and Love candlelight vigil, held in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, was held again Monday night, its 10th anniversary.
And though there were more names — more than 600 — on the luminaries lining Stacy Boulevard, the stigma of addiction may have lessened somewhat since the first event. Family shared full names and pictures on the luminaries of loved ones lost to the toll of opioids.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the displays of bags were spaced 6 feet apart, people were asked to wear masks, and there was a special drive-by lane on Western Avenue for those wishing to pay respects without getting out of the car.
As always the timing of the vigil coincided with International Overdose Awareness Day which is Aug. 31. More information is available at https://www.overdoseday.com/.