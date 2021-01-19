$6M aimed at shoring up salt marshes along Atlantic Coast    

Federal and state agencies are investing $6 million in an Atlantic coastwide initiative to strengthen and restore 1,667 acres of salt marshes across Massachusetts and four other states by 2025. The latest $1 million was awarded last week by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The award is shared with Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia.
The restoration effort is aimed at benefiting coastal communities, as healthy coastal marshes support clean water, storm and flood protection, and multi-billion dollar fishery, recreation and tourism industries, according to a Fish and Wildlife Service press release. These benefits are at risk, with more than half of the original salt marsh habitat in the U.S. already lost, and the sea level on the North Atlantic coast expected to rise 13 to 19 inches by 2050.
Scientists point to the disappearing saltmarsh sparrow as a warning sign of these changes and a call to action for restoration, according to the release. A network of wildlife biologists, salt marsh ecologists, engineers, academic researchers, and non-governmental partners spanning 14 states are working together to restore tidal salt marshes for the wildlife that call them home and the communities that rely on them.
“The next decade is a critical window for shoring up our salt marshes against rising seas,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regional director Wendi Weber in the release. “We will continue to work with our many partners across the saltmarsh sparrow’s range to find holistic solutions that turn the tide for saltmarsh sparrow and help coastal communities maintain natural defenses in a changing climate.”
The $1 million Competitive State Wildlife Grant will fund the implementation and testing of new management practices for restoring salt marsh across the six states. The grant is matched by $379,000 from these states, and adds to $4 million previously awarded from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal funds for a total of $6,009,777. State wildlife agencies will manage projects in each of the six states in collaboration with many partners, including the National Audubon Society, The Trustees of Reservations, the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Salt Marsh Habitat and Avian Research Program.
“Saltmarsh sparrows are declining at an alarming rate across our region. This project will test five of the most promising management techniques for retaining saltmarsh resilience, reducing high-marsh flooding, and increasing nesting success,” said Connecticut Chief of Fisheries, Forestry and Wildlife Rick Jacobson.
More than four out of every five saltmarsh sparrows have already disappeared since 1998 — an estimated population decline of 87%, according to the release. The species is the only bird that breeds solely in the salt marshes of the Northeast, and rising sea levels and more frequent storms are increasingly flooding its nests. When nests flood, eggs float away, or chicks drown. Under historic conditions, sparrows had just enough time between spring high tide events to raise their chicks. Sea level rise has exacerbated the effects of historical stressors, such as ditching or draining marshes for development or agriculture.