Sixth District Congressman Seth Moulton and his Democratic challengers, Topsfield residents Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken, will take part in the Northern Essex Democratic Primary debate on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The debate will go live at 7 p.m. on social media and air on Cape Ann's community programming station, 1623 Studios, as well as community cable channels throughout the region.
This debate is sponsored by a coalition of 12 Democratic Committees, the North Shore Committee of the MA Women’s Political Caucus, Indivisible RISE Newburyport and the Indivisible MA 06 Collaborative.
David Olson, editor of the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News, both part of North of Boston Media Group, will moderate the debate. The debate recoding will be produced and distributed by 1623 Studios.
Representatives of the 15 sponsor groups worked with the organizers to craft debate questions that reflect interests and concerns of the 12 communities they represent: Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Topsfield and West Newbury. Each group asked its members to submit questions, which were reviewed and finalized by Olson and the debate planning team.
“The final product will be a debate that will challenge the candidates on a range of issues, and highlight their different views, backgrounds and experience,” said Karen Trowbridge, chair of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee, who leads the debate sponsorship committee.
The Aug. 5 forum is part of a series of debates that will be held in different parts of the district. The 6th District includes 39 cities and towns north of Boston, stretching from Burlington across the North Shore to Cape Ann and north to Newburyport and Amesbury.
About the candidates
Belsito has been an advocate for women’s mental and physical health as a commissioner to the Ellen Story Commission on Postpartum Depression. She has worked on legislation including the End to Child Marriage Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and Public Higher Education funding.
McQuilken's professional experience includes working in public policy, communications, and economic development. He has been affiliated with the Young Democrats of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, and the North Shore Technology Council.
Moulton has been representing the 6th Congressional District since 2015. He is a member of the House Committee of Budget and Finance and the House Committee on Armed Services. Before serving in Congress, he was a member of the United States Marine Corps. He resides in Salem.
For viewing times and options, visit bit.ly/MA-6Debate. The primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 1.